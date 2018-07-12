Emmy Nominations: Complete List

Follow Us on Twitter

Handmaids, robots, and royals ruled this morning’s Emmy nominees.

“Game of Thrones” scored 22 nods, the most for any series. “Saturday Night Live” and “Westworld” trailed close behind with 21 each. Netflix ruled networks with 112 nominations, while NBC landed 108 and NBC snagged 78.

Here’s the full nominees list (updating live):

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:



Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)

Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Looming Tower”)

John Legend (“Jesus Christ Superstar”)

Jesse Plemons (“USS Callister”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Laura Dern (“The Tale”)

Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”)

Michelle Dockery (“Godless”)

Edie Falco (“The Menendez Murders”)

Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story: Cult”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Ed Harris (“Westworld”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Reality Competition

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Portlandia” (IFC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“Tracey Ullman’s Show” (HBO)

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” (TruTV)

“I Love You, America” (Hulu)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Late Show with James Corden Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Limited Series

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Genius: Picasso”

“Godless”

“Patrick Melrose”

Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“GLOW” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Game of Thrones”

“This Is Us”

“The Crown”

“The Americans”

“Stranger Things”

“Westworld”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

Joseph Fiennes (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Matt Smith (“The Crown”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne”)

Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”)

Television Movie

“Fahrenheit 451” (HBO)

“Flint” (Lifetime)

“Paterno” (HBO)

“The Tale” (HBO)

“Black Mirror: USS Callister” (Netflix)

Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Fixer Upper” (HGTV)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Paramount)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“Who Do You Think You Are?” (TLC)

Unstructured Reality Program

“Born This Way” (A&E)

“Deadliest Catch” (Discovery)

“Intervention” (A&E)

“Naked and Afraid” (Discovery Channel)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (VH1)

“United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Host for Reality/Reality Competition Program

W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell”)

Ellen DeGeneres (“Ellen’s Game of Games”)

RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (“Project Runway”)

Jane Lynch (“Hollywood Game Night”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels (“Godless”)

Brandon Victor Dixon (“Jesus Christ Superstar”)

John Leguizamo (“Waco”)

Ricky Martin (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Edgar Ramirez (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Michael Stuhlbarg (“The Looming Tower”)

Finn Wittrock (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sara Bareilles (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”)

Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Judith Light (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Adina Porter (“American Horror Story: Cult”)

Merritt Wever (“Godless”)

Letitia Wright (“Black Museum” (Black Mirror))

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham (“Homeland”)

Cameron Britton (“Mindhunter”)

Matthew Goode (“The Crown”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Gerald McRaney (“This Is Us”)

Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld”)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis (“Scandal”)

Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Cherry Jones (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Diana Rigg (“Game of Thrones”)

Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Sterling K. Brown (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

Bryan Cranston (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Donald Glover (“Saturday Night Live”)

Bill Hader (“Saturday Night Live”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Katt Williams (“Atlanta”)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Tina Fey (“Saturday Night Live”)

Tiffany Haddish (“Saturday Night Live”)

Jane Lynch (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Maya Rudolph (“The Good Place”)

Molly Shannon (“Will & Grace”)

Wanda Sykes (“Black-ish”)