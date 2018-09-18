Ryan Murphy Dedicates Limited Series Emmy Win to ‘All of Those Taken Too Soon’

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” has won the Emmy for limited series.

FX’s follow up to “The People V. O.J. Simpson” starred Darren Criss, who delivered a breakthrough performance as serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Edgar Ramirez played the famed fashion designer, who was killed by Cunanan in 1997. Penelope Cruz co-starred Versace’s sister, Donatella.

“Versace” did not have the same pop culture impact as “People V. O.J. Simpson,” but it cemented Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Story” franchise as a prestige player. “Versace” was among the year’s most-praised series with a total of 18 Emmy nominations.

“‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ is about a lot of things, it’s about homophobia, internalized and externalized,” Murphy said in his acceptance speech. “One of out of every four LGBTQ people in this country will be the victim of a hate crime. We dedicate this award to them, to awareness, to stricter hate crime laws, and mostly, this is for the memory of Jeff and David and Gianni and for all of those taken too soon. Thank you very much.”

“Assassination” also won Darren Criss the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a limited series for his role as Andrew Cunanan. Murphy also won for outstanding directing for a limited series for “Assassination.”