Ryan Murphy Dedicates Limited Series Emmy Win to ‘All of Those Taken Too Soon’

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ryan Murphy accepts the award for outstanding directing in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles2018 Primetime Emmy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/S

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” has won the Emmy for limited series.

FX’s follow up to “The People V. O.J. Simpson” starred Darren Criss, who delivered a breakthrough performance as serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Edgar Ramirez played the famed fashion designer, who was killed by Cunanan in 1997. Penelope Cruz co-starred Versace’s sister, Donatella.

“Versace” did not have the same pop culture impact as “People V. O.J. Simpson,” but it cemented Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Story” franchise as a prestige player. “Versace” was among the year’s most-praised series with a total of 18 Emmy nominations.

“‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ is about a lot of things, it’s about homophobia, internalized and externalized,” Murphy said in his acceptance speech. “One of out of every four LGBTQ people in this country will be the victim of a hate crime. We dedicate this award to them, to awareness, to stricter hate crime laws, and mostly, this is for the memory of Jeff and David and Gianni and for all of those taken too soon. Thank you very much.”

“Assassination” also won Darren Criss the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a limited series for his role as Andrew Cunanan. Murphy also won for outstanding directing for a limited series for “Assassination.”

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More TV

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    TV Review: A Lackluster Emmys Production, With Wonderfully Surprising Winners

    “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” has won the Emmy for limited series. FX’s follow up to “The People V. O.J. Simpson” starred Darren Criss, who delivered a breakthrough performance as serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Edgar Ramirez played the famed fashion designer, who was killed by Cunanan in 1997. Penelope Cruz co-starred Versace’s […]

  • Watch the Musical Emmy Opener, 'We

    Watch the Musical Emmy Opener, 'We Solved It!'

    “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” has won the Emmy for limited series. FX’s follow up to “The People V. O.J. Simpson” starred Darren Criss, who delivered a breakthrough performance as serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Edgar Ramirez played the famed fashion designer, who was killed by Cunanan in 1997. Penelope Cruz co-starred Versace’s […]

  • Regina King Emmy Win

    Emmys: Winners Reflect Hollywood's Wider Lens and the Need for More Progress

    “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” has won the Emmy for limited series. FX’s follow up to “The People V. O.J. Simpson” starred Darren Criss, who delivered a breakthrough performance as serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Edgar Ramirez played the famed fashion designer, who was killed by Cunanan in 1997. Penelope Cruz co-starred Versace’s […]

  • John Oliver - Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

    'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' Wins Third Straight Variety Talk Series Emmy

    “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” has won the Emmy for limited series. FX’s follow up to “The People V. O.J. Simpson” starred Darren Criss, who delivered a breakthrough performance as serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Edgar Ramirez played the famed fashion designer, who was killed by Cunanan in 1997. Penelope Cruz co-starred Versace’s […]

  • ATLANTA -- "Alligator Man" -- Season

    Emmy Awards: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” has won the Emmy for limited series. FX’s follow up to “The People V. O.J. Simpson” starred Darren Criss, who delivered a breakthrough performance as serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Edgar Ramirez played the famed fashion designer, who was killed by Cunanan in 1997. Penelope Cruz co-starred Versace’s […]

  • Peter Dinklage Reflects on End of

    Peter Dinklage on the Last Day of Shooting 'Game of Thrones': 'It Was Very Sad'

    “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” has won the Emmy for limited series. FX’s follow up to “The People V. O.J. Simpson” starred Darren Criss, who delivered a breakthrough performance as serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Edgar Ramirez played the famed fashion designer, who was killed by Cunanan in 1997. Penelope Cruz co-starred Versace’s […]

  • Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones' Wins Best Drama Series in Emmys Return

    “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” has won the Emmy for limited series. FX’s follow up to “The People V. O.J. Simpson” starred Darren Criss, who delivered a breakthrough performance as serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Edgar Ramirez played the famed fashion designer, who was killed by Cunanan in 1997. Penelope Cruz co-starred Versace’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad