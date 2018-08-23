Emmys 2018: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Casting Directors Talk ‘Top Secret’ Audition Tapes, Trans Contestants

By

Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ethan Petersen and Goloka Bolte, co-founders of the Casting Firm, are the keepers of the first door that drag queens have to sashay through to a land a spot on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The duo, who have been casting the hit reality competition show for the last six of the show’s 10 seasons (and the upcoming 11th season), receive up to 3,000 applications from drag queens each season hoping to be crowned America’s next drag superstar. From there, 1,000 send in their audition tapes. By the time Petersen and Bolte are ready to present their choices to RuPaul and World of Wonder, they’ve dwindled the list down to just a few more than the 14 contestants who will get the chance to contour, death drop, and lip sync for their lives.

“To get this nomination for a show that represents the LGBT community, it’s huge for us,” Petersen says.  of the hit show landing 10 Emmy Award nods this year.

Bolte adds, “’Drag Race’ is like a bright light. It’s such a feel-good show. There’s so much love and positivity and that’s really what we all need right now.”

Variety spoke to Petersen and Bolte ahead of the Creative Arts Emmys with their second nomination for outstanding casting for a reality program.

Related

What do you look for during auditions? What makes a good queen for “Drag Race?”

Ethan Petersen: They have to be dynamic, interesting and have a lot of talent. They have to be good at so many things. The queens are lip syncing, acting, dancing, singing, doing characters, sewing, showing comedy. They need to show that they can do all of that.

Goloka Bolte: We get about a thousand video tapes in and we personally watch every single one of them. So we are busy! We see a lot of the same girls every single year, and we get to see their growth.

EP: For the girls who audition year after year, we look at the acting challenges, the performances, seeing if their make-up has changed, seeing what sort of costumes they have now. Which queens has auditioned the most before they made it onto the show.

EP: We can’t say, but there are a lot queens that are on the show that have applied year after year. We encourage them to apply every single year.

Where are all those audition tapes?

GB: You’ll never know. It’s top secret.

EP: There are a lot of passwords you need to know to access them.

How important is diversity in the casting process?

GB: It’s definitely something we look for, both in different backgrounds and also in different types of drag and, different talents and skills. We want a little bit of everything. We want each member of the cast to feel a little bit different. So we definitely look for diversity.

And what do you say to the transgender contestants who want to be on the show? Are they welcome? (RuPaul faced backlash, but later apologized after telling the Guardian newspaper in March that he would “probably not” allow a trans woman who had already begun medical transitioning to be on the show.)

GB: Everyone is welcome to apply. We look for talent. We look for people who are amazing at the art of drag, who are great performers. We pitch the best of the best.

What does it feel like to see really young people becoming fans of the show and letting them know they could be who they want to be?

EP: When I attended RuPaul’s DragCon [the annual Comic Con-like convention for all things drag] for the first time, I walked in and there were kids everywhere. It really showed me the impact that this show has on young people. It’s one of the most beautiful things. They feel accepted and they have role models.

When are we going to see “RuPaul Celebrity Drag Race”? And who do you want to cast?

EP: [Laughs] No comment.

No comment on that one, huh?

EP: [Laughs] Goloka and I cast all the new queens, and that’s our role on the show. So, all that other stuff is really up to all the geniuses at World of Wonder.

Okay, so what are your drag names?

EP: I dressed up in drag not too long ago for a charity called Cycle For Survival which raises money for cancer research. My drag name is Viv, and I say it proudly.

GB: Mine is Lady Diamond. We are Viv and Lady Diamond!

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More TV

  • Bewitched, Elizabeth Montgomery, Dick York

    'Bewitched' Reboot From Kenya Barris in the Works at ABC

    Ethan Petersen and Goloka Bolte, co-founders of the Casting Firm, are the keepers of the first door that drag queens have to sashay through to a land a spot on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The duo, who have been casting the hit reality competition show for the last six of the show’s 10 seasons (and the […]

  • Kari Skogland to Direct Showtime's Roger

    Kari Skogland to Direct Showtime's Roger Ailes Limited Series

    Ethan Petersen and Goloka Bolte, co-founders of the Casting Firm, are the keepers of the first door that drag queens have to sashay through to a land a spot on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The duo, who have been casting the hit reality competition show for the last six of the show’s 10 seasons (and the […]

  • Poppy Montgomery

    ABC Orders Poppy Montgomery Drama 'Reef Break' for Summer Run

    Ethan Petersen and Goloka Bolte, co-founders of the Casting Firm, are the keepers of the first door that drag queens have to sashay through to a land a spot on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The duo, who have been casting the hit reality competition show for the last six of the show’s 10 seasons (and the […]

  • Ronak Kordestani Named 3 Ball Entertainment

    Ronak Kordestani Named 3 Ball Entertainment President (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ethan Petersen and Goloka Bolte, co-founders of the Casting Firm, are the keepers of the first door that drag queens have to sashay through to a land a spot on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The duo, who have been casting the hit reality competition show for the last six of the show’s 10 seasons (and the […]

  • Paris Dennard, GOP commentator, on the

    CNN Suspends Contributor Paris Dennard Over Sexual Misconduct Report

    Ethan Petersen and Goloka Bolte, co-founders of the Casting Firm, are the keepers of the first door that drag queens have to sashay through to a land a spot on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The duo, who have been casting the hit reality competition show for the last six of the show’s 10 seasons (and the […]

  • Portlandia

    Emmys: How Variety Shows Are Navigating the Political Divide

    Ethan Petersen and Goloka Bolte, co-founders of the Casting Firm, are the keepers of the first door that drag queens have to sashay through to a land a spot on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The duo, who have been casting the hit reality competition show for the last six of the show’s 10 seasons (and the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad