‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Wins Third Straight Variety Talk Series Emmy

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” won the variety talk series Emmy at the 70th annual awards.

This marks the third consecutive victory for the HBO late-night show. This year, it beat TBS’ “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” to take home the gold.

Oliver opened his acceptance speech by cracking a joke about the night’s most shocking moment: Oscars director Glenn Weiss proposing to his girlfriend after his Emmy win.

“On behalf of everyone in this room, I would like to thank Glenn Weiss’ fiance for saying yes. This could have been a very different evening. You really came through,” he joked.

He also thanked the usual suspects responsible for the show.

“We would like to thank HBO, [HBO programming president Casey Bloys], especially [executive VP of HBO programming Nina Rosenstein], for their constant support, they’ve been incredible,” he said. “Whether we want to do a story about trade policy or buy Russell Crowe’s jockstrap.”

Despite the show’s massive success, Oliver teased that according to his son, the talk series pales in comparison to the animated show “PAW Patrol.”

“I would like to thank my wife and children, we love you very much,” he said. “My son, 2 1/2 years old, hates our show. If our show is anything, it’s the precise opposite of ‘PAW Patrol.'”

While this is certainly the biggest prize “Last Week Tonight” won, it was nominated for nine awards at the 70th annual ceremony overall. It also nabbed three trophies from the Creative Arts Awards, held on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9.