How to Watch the Emmy Nominations Live Online

The 2018 Emmy Awards nominations are nigh, as Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Orange Is the New Black”) and Ryan Eggold (“New Amsterdam,” “BlackKklansman”) are set to reveal this season’s nominees on Thursday. The actors, along with Television Academy chairman and CEO Hayma Washington and president and CEO Maury McIntyre, will be making the announcements from the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center on Thursday, July 12, at 8:25 a.m. PT / 11:25 a.m. ET.

The announcements will be streaming live on Emmys.com and the Emmys’ Facebook and YouTube pages.

“Game of Thrones” is likely to make a strong showing with its return to eligibility this year alongside critical darlings “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “This Is Us,” “The Crown,” and “Stranger Things.” BBC America standout “Killing Eve” starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, who both have a high possibility of scoring leading actress nods, also has potential to make a splash, while the final season of “The Americans” seems slated for a fond farewell in both the drama and acting categories.

On the comedy side, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” appear to be shoo-in nominations, while Bill Hader’s “Barry” on HBO and “The Good Place” could also snag multiple noms with three-time reigning champ “Veep” out of the running this year.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on Monday, Sept. 17 from 5-8 p.m. PT / 8-11 p.m. ET on NBC with “Weekend Update” co-anchors on “Saturday Night Live” Michael Che and Colin Jost co-hosting the ceremony. “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels is also set to executive produce the awards special.

Check back for the forthcoming full 2018 Emmy Awards nominations list.