Emmy Nominations: HBO, 20th Century Fox TV, Universal Top Studios

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

When the field for the 2018 Primetime Emmy Award nominations was announced Thursday, it marked the first time in 18 years that HBO did not have the most nominations of any network or platform. That position was seized by Netflix and its ever-ballooning programming budget. The streaming service boasted 112 nominations to HBO’s 108.

But unlike HBO, Netflix produced only a fraction its shows that earned nominations. Though the streaming service has shifted in recent years toward self-financing projects, it is still an active buyer from outside studios. Fewer than a third of Netflix’s nominations went to shows that the company self-produced.

HBO, meanwhile, remains the Emmy champ when it comes to studios. All 108 of HBO’s nominations were for show that were self-produced series such as “Game of Thrones” and “Barry,” or co-productions such as “Westworld” (with Warner Bros. Television).

Netflix, in fact, didn’t even crack the top five TV studios Thursday. Twentieth Century Fox Television drew the second most nominations with 59. It was followed by Universal Television (51), FX Productions (43), Warner Bros. (43), and MGM (33).

Netflix was sixth among studios with 31 nominations. It was followed by Sony Pictures Television (26), CBS Television Studios (23), Amazon Studios (23), BBC (16), ABC Studios (14), Paramount Television (11), Universal Cable Productions (4), and AMC Studios (1).

