TV Ratings: Emmy Awards Slip 10 Percent in Early Numbers

The 2018 Emmy Awards are down around 10% from last year, according to early Nielsen data.
In metered market households, the awards show drew a 7.4 rating in metered market households Monday night, down from an 8.2 last year. That also represents a new low in that measure for the Emmys telecast.
Time zone adjusted fast national numbers should be out later today.
The 2017 Emmys ultimately drew a 2.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.4 million viewers, tying with 2016 as the least-watched Emmys to date.
More to come…
