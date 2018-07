Television Academy Announces Lineup for Creative Arts Emmy Awards

The Television Academy has announced the categories to be included at the 70th Emmy Awards and the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies.

Co-hosted by “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update duo Colin Jost and Michael Che, the primetime Emmy Awards will include major categories such as drama and comedy, as well as the lead actors and actresses in each genre. Rounding out the brackets are supporting actor and actress candidates, as well as more series races like variety talk and reality-competition program.

Casting, cinematography, guest acting and short form acting make up a sampling of the creative arts Emmys to be announced Sept. 8, while editing, sound-mixing, and special effects, are among those scheduled for night two.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held over two days on Sept. 8 and 9, while the primetime Emmy Awards will air on NBC Sept. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT. A telecast of the Creative Arts Emmys will air Sept. 15 on FXX. All of the ceremonies will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The complete lineup is as follows:

Primetime Emmys

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

OUTSTANDING REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Creative Arts Emmys (Saturday, Sept. 8)

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING CREATIVE ACHIEVEMENT IN INTERACTIVE MEDIA WITHIN A SCRIPTED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR OR LESS)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY SERIES OR VARIETY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

Creative Arts Emmys (Sunday, Sept. 9)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING CREATIVE ACHIEVEMENT IN INTERACTIVE MEDIA WITHIN AN UNSCRIPTED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIONAL SERIES OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES OR SPECIAL (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED OR COMPETITION REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR VARIETY, REALITY OR REALITY-COMPETITION SERIES

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR

SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM