Emmy Awards 2018: Kit Harington, Millie Bobby Brown, Sandra Oh Set as Presenters

The Television Academy has announced the first batch of stars set to present trophies at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be held on September 17.

Millie Bobby Brown, who is nominated for best supporting actress in a drama for “Stranger Things,” is set to take the stage alongside fellow nominees Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”), and “Saturday Night Live’s” Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon.

Here’s the complete list of presenters announced by the Academy:

• Alec Baldwin​ (“Saturday Night Live,” “Match Game”): Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

• Rachel Brosnahan ​(“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”): Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

• Millie Bobby Brown ​(“Stranger Things”): Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

• Michael Douglas ​(“The Kominsky Method”)

• Tina Fey ​(“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

• Kit Harington ​(“Game of Thrones”)

• Taraji P. Henson ​(“Empire”)

• Kate McKinnon ​(“Saturday Night Live”): Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

• Tracy Morgan ​(“The Last O.G.”)

• Bob Odenkirk ​(“Better Call Saul”)

• Sandra Oh​ (“Killing Eve”): Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

• Constance Wu ​(“Fresh Off the Boat”)

The 2018 Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, Sept. 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on NBC starting at 8pmET/5pmPT. “Saturday Night Live’s” Colin Jost and Michael Che will serve as hosts of this year’s ceremony, which will be executive produced by Lorne Michaels (also of “Saturday Night Live”).