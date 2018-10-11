You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Orders Ice Skating Drama ‘Spinning Out’ Starring Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts will star in an ice skating drama series that has been ordered at NetflixVariety has learned.

The series, “Spinning Out,” stars Roberts as Kat Baker, an up-and-coming, high-level single skater who’s about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall took her off the competition track. When Kat seizes an opportunity to continue her career as a pair skater with a talented bad-boy partner, she risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life. On and off the ice, Kat and her new partner will face daunting odds, injury to body and soul, financial sacrifice, and even potential mental breakdown on their way to realizing their Olympic dream.

Netflix has ordered 10 episodes.

The series was created by Samantha Stratton, who will serve as an executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Lara Olsen. Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold of Safehouse Pictures will also executive produce, with Matt Schwartz of Safehouse co-executive producing.

Roberts currently appears on “American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” having previously appeared in several of the Ryan Murphy anthology series’ past seasons. She also collaborated with Murphy on the Fox series “Scream Queens.” Roberts is perhaps best known for her role in the Nickelodeon series “Unfabulous,” and has recently appeared in films like “Who We Are Now,” “In a Relationship,” “Nerve,” and “We’re The Millers.” She is repped by CAA and Sweeney Entertainment.

Stratton is a former competitive figure skater herself. She most recently wrote for the critically-acclaimed Audience Network series “Mr. Mercedes.” Her previous credits include “The Arrangement,” “Search Party,” “State of Affairs,” and “Star-Crossed.” She is repped by ICM and Industry Entertainment Partners. Veteran showrunner Olsen most recently executive produced “Free Rein” on Netflix and served as co-executive producer on the upcoming CBS summer series “Blood and Treasure.”  She has also written for shows like “Reba,” “Private Practice,” and “Reign.” Olsen is repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Tunnell and Harold are repped by CAA and Bloom Hergott.

