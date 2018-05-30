Apple Orders Emily Dickinson Series With Hailee Steinfeld Set to Star

Apple has given a straight-to-series order to a half-hour series about acclaimed 19th century poet Emily Dickinson, Variety has learned.

Hailee Steinfeld will star in the title role. The series is described as a comedic look into Dickinson’s world, exploring the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of a budding writer who doesn’t fit in to her own time through her imaginative point of view.

Alena Smith serves as writer and executive producer, with David Gordon Green attached to direct and executive produce. Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta also executive produce via Sugar23 Productions, along with Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content and Darlene Hunt. The series is produced by Paul Lee’s wiip, Anonymous Content, and Sugar23.

“Dickinson” will mark Steinfeld’s first regular role on a television series. The actress burst onto the scene at just 14 years old with her Oscar-nominated performance in the Coen brothers’ 2010 remake of “True Grit,” starring alongside Jeff Bridges and Matt Damon. She also starred in the “Pitch Perfect” film franchise, with “Pitch Perfect 3” bowing last year. Her other notable film roles include “The Edge of Seventeen,” “Barely Lethal,” “The Homesman,” and “Ender’s Game.” Steinfeld has also enjoyed a successful music career, including her platinum-certified debut single “Love Myself,” double-platinum-selling “Starving” with Grey featuring Zedd, platinum-selling anthem “Most Girls,” and “Let Me Go” featuring Florida Georgia Line.

Smith was previously a writer and co-producer on Showtime’s “The Affair,” and was also a writer on the acclaimed HBO series “The Newsroom.”

Green’s most recent feature directing credit is the 2017 Jake Gyllenhaal drama “Stronger.” He has also recently directed episodes of the Amazon comedy “Red Oaks” and the HBO comedy “Vice Principals.” He is best known for directing films like “Pineapple Express,” “Joe,” and “Prince Avalanche.”

This also marks the latest series order for wiip. Former ABC Entertainment head Lee’s new studio is producing two shows for Facebook Watch: “Queen America” starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and an untitled high school girls soccer team drama executive produced by soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sugar23, founded in 2017 by Oscar-winning manager and producer Michael Sugar, has a first-look deal with Anonymous Content, the TV and film production company where Sugar formerly worked. In his time at Anonymous, he shepherded such TV projects as “Spotlight,” “The Knick,” “The OA,” and the upcoming “Maniac” on Netflix and “One Day She’ll Darken” on TNT.

Steinfeld is repped by CAA and Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayum, Matlof and Fishman. Smith is repped by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein. Green is repped by CAA and Pryor Cashman.

