Former Epix Executive Emil Rensing Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Fraud

The former chief digital officer of Epix was sentenced Friday to more than four years in prison for stealing nearly $8 million from the pay cabler over a four-year period.

Attorneys for Emil Rensing had sought a sentence of 15 months to two years. The judge cited the sophistication of Rensing’s fraud against his employer and the length of time in which Rensing submitted fraudulent invoices to the company, often using the names of former colleagues and co-workers without their consent.

“He developed a very, very sophisticated scheme to engage in this misconduct over a long period of time,” U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said in handing down a 51-month sentence in his Manhattan federal courtroom. The term of four years and three months was on the low end of the federal sentencing guidelines of 51 months to 63 months. Rensing pleaded guilty last year to one count of wire fraud. He was indicted in April 2016.

Rensing will surrender for prison on Sept. 10. After serving his sentence, he will be on supervised release for a period of three years. He is also obligated to pay $7.7 million in restitution to Epix, plus undetermined costs that Epix incurred in investigating the fraud that began shortly after Rensing was hired in April 2010. Rensing submitted bogus invoices for technical work done for Epix by a third-party vendor that he controlled, unbeknownst to Epix. The wire fraud charge stemmed from the fact that Epix transferred payments to a bank account controlled by Rensing. He had also been facing an aggravated identity theft charge, which was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Related Former Epix Executive Emil Rensing Faces Sentencing for $7.7 Million Fraud Case

The courtroom in lower Manhattan was packed with more than two dozen of Rensing’s friends and family members, including those who worked with him during his years as a prominent executive and digital media entrepreneur. His girlfriend of the past 18 months, Emily Acevedo, cried and shook after the sentence was handed down.

Rensing also fought back tears as he addressed the judge and asked for leniency in setting the prison term.

“I’ve ruined my life and my career,” Rensing said. He apologized to his friends and family for the pain and embarrassment caused by his criminal acts, and he vowed to pay his debt to Epix. “I lost control of my life in these years,” Rensing said, citing the trauma of the end of his marriage in 2009 and the death of his sister due to drug problems. “I’m motivated to turn my life around.”

More to come