Elmarie Wendel, ‘3rd Rock From the Sun’ Actress, Dies at 89

Elmarie Wendel, who played the Solomon family’s landlord Mrs. Dubcek on “3rd Rock From the Sun,” has died. She was 89.

Wendel’s daughter confirmed her death on Instagram Saturday.

“#ripelmariewendel,” the post reads. “You were a great mom and a badass dame.”

Wendel’s “3rd Rock” co-star Jim Beaver remembered her on social media as well.

“She was raucous, funny, endearing, and terribly, terribly sweet,” he wrote. “Goodnight, Mrs. Dubcek, wherever you are.”

Beaver starred as Happy Doug on the series.

In addition to her role on “3rd Rock,” Wendel had credits on “Seinfeld,” “Love & War,” “Murphy Brown,” “Murder, She Wrote,” and “Empty Nest.” She also had a voice role in 2012’s Dr. Seuss adaptation “The Lorax” as Aunt Grizelda. Her most recent recurring role was on “George Lopez” from 2003-2007 as Gina.

Wendel was born Nov. 23, 1928 on a farm in Howard County, Iowa and performed with her musical parents and sisters in and around the Midwest. She eventually made the transition to Broadway and off Broadway production in New York City before going to Los Angeles as part of a traveling production of “Annie.”