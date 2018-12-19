×
Eliza Dushku Slams CBS, Michael Weatherly for Alleged Harassment and Retaliation on ‘Bull’

Cynthia Littleton

Actor Eliza Dushku has slammed CBS and her former “Bull” co-star Michael Weatherly in a scathing story for the Boston Globe that details the allegations of harassment that led to her $9.5 million settlement with the network earlier this year.

“I took a job and, because I did not want to be harassed, I was fired,” Dushku states in the first-person story published on Wednesday.

Dushku asserts that in addition to the money, she demanded as part of the settlement that CBS send a sexual harassment expert to monitor Weatherly’s conduct on the set. She also asserts she was promised a meeting with Steven Spielberg, head of Amblin Partners, which produces “Bull” with CBS Television Studios. Dushku writes that she has yet to meet with Spielberg.

Dushku says the settlement included a non-disclosure agreement, but that she decided to come forward after reading what she described as “deflection, denial, and spin” from the network, Weatherly, and “Bull” showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron in a report last week by the New York Times on the previously undisclosed settlement. Dushku joined the show at the end of its first season with the expectation of becoming a regular cast member in Season 2. But she was written off the show after three episodes as a result of her clashes with Weatherly.

Dushku writes of experiencing sophomoric behavior from Weatherly that allegedly included him making comments about wanting to have a “threesome” with her and many other sexually charged remarks. When she complained to the studio, Dushku asserts that Weatherly worked to have her fired, accusing her of having a “humor deficit.”

Representatives for CBS, Weatherly, and Amblin Partners could not immediately be reached for comment.

“What is hardest to share is the way (Weatherly) made me feel for 10 to 12 hours per day for weeks,” Dushku writes. “This was classic workplace harassment that became workplace bullying. I was made to feel dread nearly all the time I was in his presence. And this dread continues to come up whenever I think of him and that experience.”

Dushku’s comments come as CBS is grappling with the fallout from the sexual misconduct scandal that led to the ouster of longtime chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves in September.

