×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Elementary’ to End CBS Run After Season 7

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: CBS

Elementary” is coming to an end on CBSVariety has confirmed.

The procedural will wrap up following its upcoming seventh season on the broadcaster, which does not currently have a premiere date. All 13 episodes of Season 7 have been shot. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, the network and producers came to the conclusion to end the show after it was renewed back in May.

Elementary” has been a workhorse for CBS since its premiere in 2012. The drama stars Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu in a modern-day spin on Sherlock Holmes’ mysteries, with Miller playing Holmes to Liu’s Watson. “Elementary” is steered by showrunner Robert Doherty who exec produces with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Bob Goodman, Jason Tracey, and Robert Hewitt Wolfe. CBS Television Studios produces

The series has been shuffled around to several different time slots during its run. It initially aired on Thursdays for its first three seasons before splitting its fourth season between Thursdays and Sundays. Season 5 aired on Sundays as well, with Season 6 airing on Mondays. Season 6 also saw the show move from the fall to summer. Season 6 was originally 13 episodes before CBS extended the order to 21.

Deadline first reported the end of “Elementary.”

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More TV

  • Simon Cowell Courtney Hadwin

    'America's Got Talent' Rocker Courtney Hadwin Signs Record Deal

    “America’s Got Talent” rocker Courtney Hadwin has signed a deal with Arista Record in partnership with Simon Cowell’s Syco Music, the label announced today. “It feels amazing to be joining Syco and I am super excited and feel so lucky,” said the native of Hartlepool in Northern England. “I’ve always wanted to work on original [...]

  • 'Elementary' to End CBS Run After

    'Elementary' to End CBS Run After Season 7

    “Elementary” is coming to an end on CBS, Variety has confirmed. The procedural will wrap up following its upcoming seventh season on the broadcaster, which does not currently have a premiere date. All 13 episodes of Season 7 have been shot. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, the network and producers came to [...]

  • Sarah Selecky Radiant Shimmering Light

    Muse Entertainment Acquires Rights to Sarah Selecky Novel 'Radiant Shimmering Light' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Muse Entertainment has acquired the rights to Sarah Selecky’s novel “Radiant Shimmering Light” with plans to develop it for television, Variety has learned exclusively. The story follows Lilian Quick, a 40-year-old struggling pet portrait artist whose life changes drastically when she starts working for her motivational guru cousin, Eleven Novak. The job helps Lilian improve [...]

  • AMERICAN DAD

    TV News Roundup: 'American Dad' Sets Season 16 Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, TBS announced the premiere date for season 16 of “American Dad!,” and YouTube released a trailer for season two of “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television.” DATES “American Dad!” is returning for its sixteenth season Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/ PT on TBS. This season, show creator Seth McFarlane will [...]

  • Leslie Moonves, CEO of CBS CorporationAllen

    Moonves Lawyer: CBS Investigation Was 'Foreordained' With 'Baseless Conclusions'

    A lawyer for Leslie Moonves has blasted the conclusions of the CBS internal investigation that cost the former CBS Corp. chairman-CEO the $120 million severance package he was due prior to his Sept. 9 ouster amid a swirl of sexual misconduct allegations. Moonves continues to assert that his workplace-related sexual encounters were consensual, despite numerous [...]

  • What Does Channing Dungey Mean for

    What Does Channing Dungey Mean for Netflix? (Column)

    The media brand whose identity is having no identity has just hired an executive who made her name on her taste. Netflix’s news Monday that Channing Dungey was entering the company in a newly created role as vice president of original content would seem to be a step forward for a company whose vast volume [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad