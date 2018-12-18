‘Elementary’ to End CBS Run After Season 7

“Elementary” is coming to an end on CBS, Variety has confirmed.

The procedural will wrap up following its upcoming seventh season on the broadcaster, which does not currently have a premiere date. All 13 episodes of Season 7 have been shot. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, the network and producers came to the conclusion to end the show after it was renewed back in May.

“Elementary” has been a workhorse for CBS since its premiere in 2012. The drama stars Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu in a modern-day spin on Sherlock Holmes’ mysteries, with Miller playing Holmes to Liu’s Watson. “Elementary” is steered by showrunner Robert Doherty who exec produces with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Bob Goodman, Jason Tracey, and Robert Hewitt Wolfe. CBS Television Studios produces

The series has been shuffled around to several different time slots during its run. It initially aired on Thursdays for its first three seasons before splitting its fourth season between Thursdays and Sundays. Season 5 aired on Sundays as well, with Season 6 airing on Mondays. Season 6 also saw the show move from the fall to summer. Season 6 was originally 13 episodes before CBS extended the order to 21.

Deadline first reported the end of “Elementary.”