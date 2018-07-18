Eka Darville, Janina Gavankar, Italia Ricci Join North Fork TV Festival Lineup

Eka Darville, Janina Gavankar, and Italia Ricci are heading to Greenport, N.Y. for the North Fork TV Festival this fall. They will be appearing on the festival’s Actor Panel moderated by casting director Rebecca Dealy of Chrystie Street Casting.

“We are thrilled to have Eka, Janina and Italia join Rebecca on stage for an interesting and exciting panel. We look forward to a lively discussion on how actors shape their TV roles and their viewpoint on the TV industry,” said Noah Doyle, founder of the NOFOTV Festival.

Darville last portrayed Malcolm in “Marvel’s Jessica Jones.” Netflix released Season 2 of the superhero series on March 8. In addition to appearing in Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs’ “Blindspotting,” Gavankar most recently starred as Diana Thomas in Fox’s “Sleepy Hollow.” Ricci currently plays opposite Kiefer Sutherland on ABC’s “Designated Survivor.”

Dealy has cast shows including “Taken,” “Person of Interest,” and “Madoff” as well as films like “Patti Cake$,” “Mother!,” and “Hereditary.”

“Our actor panel is a fantastic group of talented individuals who can best discuss their experiences in the TV industry and how it has impacted their careers. Rebecca is an esteemed casting director and we are honored that she could join us,” Doyle added.

The “Actor” panel will take place on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 1:30 p.m. at the Greenport Theatre. Entry to the panel is included with purchase of a Festival Pass. Individual tickets go on sale on Wednesday, July 18.