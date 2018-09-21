You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ego Nwodim Joins ‘Saturday Night Live’

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

 Comedienne Ego Nwodim will join “Saturday Night Live” as its newest featured player, as the NBC late-night mainstay starts its 44th season. “SNL” is set to launch its next cycle on September 29  with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West.

Nwodim graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in biology and has been a regular cast member at the UCB Theatre in Los Angeles, where she performed her one-woman show, “Great Black Women … and Then There’s Me.” She has had small roles in projects like 2017’s “Singularity” and the streaming-video series “Galactic War Room.”

“SNL” also added Alan Linic, Alison Gates, Eli Mandel and Bowen Yang as writers.

Nwodim’s addition to the cast is the latest in a series of tweaks that have made Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor, and Alex Moffat full members of the cast, after having served as featured players in recent seasons.  Chris Redd and Heidi Gardner are set to return as featured players. Luke Null, a featured player who joined the show last season, has departed the program.

Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Popular on Variety

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

More TV

  • Keir Gilchrist Variety Facetime Interview

    'Atypical' Star Keir Gilchrist on How He Prepared to Play an Autistic Teenager

     Comedienne Ego Nwodim will join “Saturday Night Live” as its newest featured player, as the NBC late-night mainstay starts its 44th season. “SNL” is set to launch its next cycle on September 29  with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West. Nwodim graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in biology […]

  • Candice Bergen Diane English

    Listen: Candice Bergen and Diane English on Revisiting 'Murphy Brown' in Trump Era

     Comedienne Ego Nwodim will join “Saturday Night Live” as its newest featured player, as the NBC late-night mainstay starts its 44th season. “SNL” is set to launch its next cycle on September 29  with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West. Nwodim graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in biology […]

  • Melissa Joan Hart Sean Astin

    Netflix Orders Melissa Joan Hart, Sean Astin Multi-Cam to Series

     Comedienne Ego Nwodim will join “Saturday Night Live” as its newest featured player, as the NBC late-night mainstay starts its 44th season. “SNL” is set to launch its next cycle on September 29  with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West. Nwodim graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in biology […]

  • Bull CBS

    CBS to Develop Supernatural Cop Drama With 'Bull' Producer, Alex Kurtzman

     Comedienne Ego Nwodim will join “Saturday Night Live” as its newest featured player, as the NBC late-night mainstay starts its 44th season. “SNL” is set to launch its next cycle on September 29  with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West. Nwodim graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in biology […]

  • Guild of Music Supervisors Conference

    Guild of Music Supervisors Partners With Mondo.NYC Conference

     Comedienne Ego Nwodim will join “Saturday Night Live” as its newest featured player, as the NBC late-night mainstay starts its 44th season. “SNL” is set to launch its next cycle on September 29  with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West. Nwodim graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in biology […]

  • Fox Treats Second-Season Launch of '9-1-1'

    Fox Treats Second-Season Launch of '9-1-1' Like a First-Season Debut

     Comedienne Ego Nwodim will join “Saturday Night Live” as its newest featured player, as the NBC late-night mainstay starts its 44th season. “SNL” is set to launch its next cycle on September 29  with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West. Nwodim graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in biology […]

  • Lorne Michaels - Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series

    'Saturday Night Live' to Receive BAFTA's Special Award

     Comedienne Ego Nwodim will join “Saturday Night Live” as its newest featured player, as the NBC late-night mainstay starts its 44th season. “SNL” is set to launch its next cycle on September 29  with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West. Nwodim graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in biology […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad