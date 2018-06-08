You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

J.K. Simmons, Edie Falco Look Back on the Roles That Made Them Stars

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All

In a segment on Variety’s “Actors on Actors” presented by Shutterstock, “Counterpart” star J.K. Simmons asked “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murder’s” Edie Falco which of her roles changed her career. Falco answered with her performance on “The Sopranos,” as it was the role she said garnered her recognition.

“People start to recognize you, which starts to have a leverage of its own when it comes to getting further work,” Falco said.

“Oz” came to mind when Falco flipped the question on Simmons, a show the two of them both worked on and launched Simmons’ career as a screen actor.

“That sort of put me on the map as the guy who’d been toiling away doing theater for 20 years and loving it, but now I could maybe pay the mortgage and maybe be somewhat visible,” Simmons said.

Falco said “Oz” was the first gig she worked on where she didn’t have to work a second job waiting tables.

“That’s definitely a milestone; that’s no small potatoes,” she said.

Simmons also mentioned “Whiplash” as a movie that’s changed audiences’ perception of him, something he’s glad to have at 65 and not when he was younger.

“I’m very grateful that attention didn’t come to me when I was 20-something, because God knows I would’ve done a James Dean or something,” Simmons said.

With the recognition comes the satisfaction both Falco and Simmons said they appreciate, but for Simmons, his favorite man-on-the-street moments come from people who remember him as a stage actor.

“Somebody will stop you in the street and say “Hey, I saw you in…” and they’ll talk about some off-off Broadyway play I did in 1986 that changed their life,” Simmons said.

Watch the full interview below. 

Popular on Variety

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More TV

  • Stanley Cup Game 5 ratings

    TV Ratings: Stanley Cup Game 5 Dominates, 'The Four' Returns Down

    In a segment on Variety’s “Actors on Actors” presented by Shutterstock, “Counterpart” star J.K. Simmons asked “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murder’s” Edie Falco which of her roles changed her career. Falco answered with her performance on “The Sopranos,” as it was the role she said garnered her recognition. “People start to recognize you, […]

  • Phil Rosenthal

    Phil Rosenthal on Anthony Bourdain: 'He Invented an Entire Genre'

    In a segment on Variety’s “Actors on Actors” presented by Shutterstock, “Counterpart” star J.K. Simmons asked “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murder’s” Edie Falco which of her roles changed her career. Falco answered with her performance on “The Sopranos,” as it was the role she said garnered her recognition. “People start to recognize you, […]

  • Marcy CarseyHammer Museum's Gala in the

    Marcy Carsey Talks 'Roseanne': 'I Am Very Proud of the Show We Did Originally'

    In a segment on Variety’s “Actors on Actors” presented by Shutterstock, “Counterpart” star J.K. Simmons asked “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murder’s” Edie Falco which of her roles changed her career. Falco answered with her performance on “The Sopranos,” as it was the role she said garnered her recognition. “People start to recognize you, […]

  • J.K. Simmons and Edie Falco -

    J.K. Simmons, Edie Falco Reflect on When They Stopped Having to Wait Tables

    In a segment on Variety’s “Actors on Actors” presented by Shutterstock, “Counterpart” star J.K. Simmons asked “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murder’s” Edie Falco which of her roles changed her career. Falco answered with her performance on “The Sopranos,” as it was the role she said garnered her recognition. “People start to recognize you, […]

  • Trump Talk is Taking Late-Night to

    Trump Talk Takes Late-Night to a New Content Crossroads

    In a segment on Variety’s “Actors on Actors” presented by Shutterstock, “Counterpart” star J.K. Simmons asked “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murder’s” Edie Falco which of her roles changed her career. Falco answered with her performance on “The Sopranos,” as it was the role she said garnered her recognition. “People start to recognize you, […]

  • JK Simmons Edie Falco

    J.K. Simmons, Edie Falco Look Back on the Roles That Made Them Stars

    In a segment on Variety’s “Actors on Actors” presented by Shutterstock, “Counterpart” star J.K. Simmons asked “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murder’s” Edie Falco which of her roles changed her career. Falco answered with her performance on “The Sopranos,” as it was the role she said garnered her recognition. “People start to recognize you, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad