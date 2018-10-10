You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'East Los High' Producer Hires for U.S. Push, Tees Up 'Harlem Code' Series (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Population Media Center

Population Media Center, which counts Emmy-nominated Hulu series “East Los High” among its credits, has launched a dedicated U.S. programming arm with Lisa Caruso at the helm.

PMC made Latino-cast “East Los High” with Wise Entertainment as its first U.S. series and wants to build on that success. The focus of the not-for-profit company is content with social messages. Caruso will work up new projects from the U.S. and oversee development and production.

The first show on the slate for the newly-minted U.S content arm is “Harlem Code,” a one-hour drama series that the producers said will tackle the reality of inner city life from a youth perspective. PMC commissioned research from Columbia University that it will use to shape the show.

Walden Media founder Chip Flaherty and former RKO Studios exec Beth O’Connor will exec produce the project under the aegis of their recently-formed Xavier Holdings.

Bill Ryerson, president of PMC said Caruso’s “expertise in developing shows and dedication to meaningful content will expand our success in the U.S. market for years to come.”

Caruso previously founded her own shingle, Virago Entertainment. She has also directed reality series and documentary specials for multiple networks including HBO, Bravo, MTV, and E! She has also worked at Ashton Kutcher’s Katalyst Films.

“I’m excited to join such a worthwhile organization and content studio to create original series that will both entertain and impact the hearts and minds of viewers to think in new and different ways about some of the most difficult issues we face as Americans today,” Caruso said.

