E! Cancels ‘The Arrangement’

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
E! The Arrangement
CREDIT: Courrtesy of E!

E! has canceled drama series “The Arrangement” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.

“Over two seasons, E!’s scripted series ‘The Arrangement’ has taken viewers inside the world of an A-list movie star filled with secrets, scandal and romance,” and E! spokesperson said. “While we have decided not to move forward with the series, we are incredibly grateful to the cast and our production partners.”

Produced by E! corporate sibling Universal Cable Productions, “The Arrangement” hailed from writer and executive producer Jonathan Abrahams. The series recently ended its second season, with the final episode premiering on E! May 13.

“The Arrangement” was one of two current scripted series on the NBCUniversal-owned cable channel. The other, “The Royals,” recently ended its fourth season, and has not received word on whether it will be picked up for a fifth.

  • Lead Actor Emmy Nominees Could Be

    Potential Lead Actor Emmy Nominees Are Double-Dipping Roles

  • New York, NEW YORK - PAGE

    'Page Six TV' Names Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, Carlos Greer Co-Hosts for Season 2

  • The Wall Chris Hardwick

    NBCUniversal's Unscripted Content Arm Is Selling Reality Fare to Its Rivals

  • 'This Is Us' FYC event

    'This Is Us' Cast Talks Season 3, Shooting Jack's Death at FYC Event

  • The Sinner

    'The Sinner' Boss on the 'Slow Unpacking' of His Adaptation

  • Marti Noxon Portrait Dietland Variety

    With 'Dietland,' Marti Noxon Wages a War on Behalf of Women Everywhere

  • Good Girls The Good Doctor

    Why a 'Good' Title Must Be Memorable, Especially in a Crowded Marketplace

