You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dylan Byers Jumps to NBC News, MSNBC From CNN

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of MSNBC

Dylan Byers, a regular journalistic presence on the media and technology beats in recent years, is jumping to NBC News and MSNBC from CNN. Byers is expected to join the NBCUniversal-owned news outlets next month.

The jump marks a blow of sorts to CNN, for which Byers in March launched a newsletter called “Pacific” that covered the convergence of technology and entertainment from Los Angeles. Byers joined CNN in 2015 after serving stints at Politico and Adweek. He graduated from Bard College. At NBCU, he is expected to cover media, Silicon Valley and Hollywood.

“The impact of big tech is far-reaching – changing our culture, politics, commerce and much more. Naturally, Dylan will focus on Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Netflix, but he’ll also keep a sharp eye on emerging players,”said NBC News President Noah Oppenheim and MSNBC President Phil Griffin in a memo to staffers. “His work will appear across all our television and digital platforms, including the newly redesigned Tech & Media vertical on NBCNews.com, and he will of course continue his essential newsletter.”

A pinned tweet on Byers’ Twitter page said the reporter was on vacation and expected to return to work at CNN August 27.

Related

TV-news outlets continue to woo big-name TV anchors, as NBC News did in 2017 when it lured Megyn Kelly from Fox News Channel. But TV isn’t the only screen on which these news stalwarts compete, and Byers’ hire suggests there is also a market in experts who can lend voice to coverage of a juicy niche that can attract attention via digital formats. To be sure, Byers has been on TV, but he’s never served as a regular anchor on CNN’s schedule.

NBC News has made noise before about covering the shifting terrain of the media and entertainment industries. In September of last year, NBC News said it would launch a digital “vertical” devoted to media coverage and hired former New York Post reporter Claire Atkinson as a senior editor to guide the effort.  NBC News has posted dispatches looking at everything from ESPN to Amazon to the recent corporate chaos at CBS Corp., and has launched a blog, but the larger effort appears as yet unrealized.

“Pacific,” though less than a year old, has begun to gain traction in some circles. A suggestion in one recent edition that politicians who might campaign against President Donald Trump hire their own executive producers, as Trump has with former Fox News co-president Bill Shine, got passed around after Byers suggested it August 13. But there have been missteps as well. On August 1, Byers told readers in the hours before CBS Corp.’s most recent earnings discussion with investors that CBS CEO Leslie Moonves “is prepared to address the recent allegations of sexual misconduct, as well as the legal battle with Shari Redstone over the future of the company” that have been in the news as of late, citing an anonymous source.  Listeners to that call were told in its opening minutes that CBS executives would not discuss those subjects.

Popular on Variety

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

More TV

  • Dylan Byers Jumps to NBC News,

    Dylan Byers Jumps to NBC News, MSNBC From CNN

    Dylan Byers, a regular journalistic presence on the media and technology beats in recent years, is jumping to NBC News and MSNBC from CNN. Byers is expected to join the NBCUniversal-owned news outlets next month. The jump marks a blow of sorts to CNN, for which Byers in March launched a newsletter called “Pacific” that […]

  • Marvelous ms Maisel Atlanta Emmys Comedy

    Emmys: Will 'Atlanta' or 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Win Comedy Series?

    Dylan Byers, a regular journalistic presence on the media and technology beats in recent years, is jumping to NBC News and MSNBC from CNN. Byers is expected to join the NBCUniversal-owned news outlets next month. The jump marks a blow of sorts to CNN, for which Byers in March launched a newsletter called “Pacific” that […]

  • The Challenge The Bachelor Reality TV

    The Challenges of Reality Casting Post-#MeToo

    Dylan Byers, a regular journalistic presence on the media and technology beats in recent years, is jumping to NBC News and MSNBC from CNN. Byers is expected to join the NBCUniversal-owned news outlets next month. The jump marks a blow of sorts to CNN, for which Byers in March launched a newsletter called “Pacific” that […]

  • Glow Netflix Emmy Comedy Race

    Emmys: Comedy Too Close to Call? (Column)

    Dylan Byers, a regular journalistic presence on the media and technology beats in recent years, is jumping to NBC News and MSNBC from CNN. Byers is expected to join the NBCUniversal-owned news outlets next month. The jump marks a blow of sorts to CNN, for which Byers in March launched a newsletter called “Pacific” that […]

  • AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 1"

    TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' Edges 'America's Got Talent' on Wednesday

    Dylan Byers, a regular journalistic presence on the media and technology beats in recent years, is jumping to NBC News and MSNBC from CNN. Byers is expected to join the NBCUniversal-owned news outlets next month. The jump marks a blow of sorts to CNN, for which Byers in March launched a newsletter called “Pacific” that […]

  • 'Prisoners of War' to Be First

    'Prisoners of War' to Be First Hebrew-Language Show to Roll Into India

    Dylan Byers, a regular journalistic presence on the media and technology beats in recent years, is jumping to NBC News and MSNBC from CNN. Byers is expected to join the NBCUniversal-owned news outlets next month. The jump marks a blow of sorts to CNN, for which Byers in March launched a newsletter called “Pacific” that […]

  • British Academy Children's Awards at the

    British TV Comedy Star Barry Chuckle Dies at 73

    Dylan Byers, a regular journalistic presence on the media and technology beats in recent years, is jumping to NBC News and MSNBC from CNN. Byers is expected to join the NBCUniversal-owned news outlets next month. The jump marks a blow of sorts to CNN, for which Byers in March launched a newsletter called “Pacific” that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad