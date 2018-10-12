TV News Roundup: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Titan Games’ Sets NBC Premiere Date

In Friday’s roundup, NBC releases premiere dates for three series, and sci-fi series “October Faction” announces the main cast.

DATES

NBC has released premiere dates for three series, starting with “The Titan Games,” which will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT, and will begin airing in its regularly scheduled 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. timeslot beginning Wednesday, Jan. 9. Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, the new series will offer everyday people the chance to enter the Titan Arena and compete in head-to-head athletic challenges. “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” is slated to premiere Monday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. The show will bring together some of the world’s best acts from international “Got Talent” franchises for an Olympics-style competition. Season 2 of “Ellen’s Game of Games” will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. and will start airing in its regularly scheduled 8-9 p.m. time slot on Tuesday, Jan. 15. Ellen DeGeneres serves as host and executive producer of the comedy game show, which includes new challenges and old favorites from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

CASTING

The sci-fi series “October Faction” has announced the actors who will portray the monster-hunting Allen family: Tamara Taylor (“Altered Carbon”) as Deloris Allen, J.C. Mackenzie (“The Wolf of Wall Street”) as Fred Allen, Aurora Burghart (“Sex Education”) as Viv Allen, and Gabriel Darku (“Impulse”) is set to play Geoff Allen. The 10-episode series also includes Wendy Crewson (“Room”), Megan Follows (“Reign”), and Stephen McHattie (“Watchmen”). The series was adapted and created by Damian Kindler (“Sleepy Hollow”) who serves as creator, showrunner, and executive producer. It is produced by High Park Entertainment in association with IDW Entertainment.

INITIATIVES

Cartoon Network will partner with Black Women Animate to host its first-ever Boot Camp Training Day on Oct. 20, at the Cartoon Network Studios in Burbank, California. The intensive day will provide BWA members and extended community the chance to develop and enhance their animation skills through master classes and panels with industry leaders. BWA founder and CEO Taylor K. Shaw will moderate a roundtable conversation titled “The Power of Our Roots” with other trailblazing women in animation.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Former Viacom and Universal Studios CEO Frank Biondi has joined the board of AMC Networks. Biondi’s election expands the board to 15 members.

RATINGS

“Station 19” scored a new series high in the Thursday overnight ratings thanks to a crossover episode with “Grey’s Anatomy.” “Station 19” averaged a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.5 million viewers, up over 20% in both measures from last week. It also scored its best retention from “Grey’s Anatomy” to date, with the parent program averaging a 1.5 and 6.7 million viewers.