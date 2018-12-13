×
Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions Names Kevin Hill Head of TV and Digital Content

Kevin Hill
CREDIT: Courtesy of Seven Bucks Productions

Seven Bucks Productions, the production company co-founded by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, has named Kevin Hill the head of television and digital development.

In this role, Hill will identify, develop and produce new scripted and unscripted projects for Seven Bucks Productions and Seven Bucks Digital Studios. His background includes a six-and-a-half year stint at WME working in non-scripted television department, where he worked with producers, brand and talent including Johnson and Garcia, WWE, Reddit, Daveed Diggs, Andrew Jenks, Film 45 and Eli Roth. Hill is also responsible for negotiating the Les Twins’ deal to star alongside Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson for the 2019 “Men In Black” spinoff.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to officially welcome Kevin into the family,” said Johnson and Garcia. “Throughout his hard work with us at WME, Kevin has proven a deep understanding of the Seven Bucks ethos and ability to make groundbreaking and ambitious projects happen. He’s been a key driver of our growth, and we’ve been huge fans of his talents from the moment we first met.”

Before WME, Hill worked with producer Stephanie Allain of Homegrown Pictures, known for “Dear White People,” and with producer Paul Hall on films including “Peeples,” starring Kerry Washington, and “Good Deeds,” written and directed by Tyler Perry.

In the past, Hill has worked with Seven Bucks on unscripted content, including upcoming NBC series “The Titan Games” and BET’s “Finding Justice.” Other projects include  HBO’s “Rock and a Hard Place,” Spike’s “Rock the Troops,” CNN’s “Soundtracks: Songs that Defined History” and “What Really Happened?” a podcast with documentarian Andrew Jenks.

“I was fortunate to watch Dwayne and Dany build an amazing foundation and culture at Seven Bucks and I’m honored to have the opportunity to work with them, the entire Seven Bucks team and WME in my new role,” said Hill. “I look forward to finding new ways to deliver premium content to their diverse and global audience.” 

