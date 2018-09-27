Dutch Features Acquires Crime Series ‘Mocro Maffia’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Netherlands-based sales agent Dutch Features has acquired worldwide rights to RTL’s upcoming crime series “Mocro Maffia” in the run-up to Mipcom.

“Mocro Maffia” is a fiction series based on the popular book of the same name by journalists Wouter Laumans and Marijn Schrijver. The plot is inspired by the recent gang war between rival organized crime gangs operating in the Amsterdam underworld.

Directed by Bobby Boermans (“App”) and Giancarlo Sanchez (“Horizon”), the series boasts an ensemble cast headlined by renowned Moroccan-Dutch actors Achmed Akkabi and Walid Benmbarek (“Brothers”) and Dutch actor Daan Schuurmans (“Neighbors”).

“After the breakthrough success of the Scandinavian thriller series in recent years, we are currently witnessing a growing international demand for the so-called ‘Dutch Noir’ drama series,” said Pim van Collem, CEO of Dutch Features. “We are thrilled to introduce the gripping and uncompromising story of the ‘Mocro Maffia’ – a young generation of hard-nosed gangsters that rule the streets in major European cities such as Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp – to international buyers.”

“Mocro Maffia” will be released exclusively in its home territory on RTL’s VOD platform Videoland on Oct. 11.

Dutch Features’ Mipcom lineup also includes the miniseries “Brothers” directed by award-winning director Hanro Smitsman and also starring Benmbarek, Akkabi and Bilal Wahib. The series follows two brothers who must set aside their differences in order to find their younger brother in war-torn Syria.