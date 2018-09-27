You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dutch Features Acquires Crime Series ‘Mocro Maffia’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Dutch Features

Netherlands-based sales agent Dutch Features has acquired worldwide rights to RTL’s upcoming crime series “Mocro Maffia” in the run-up to Mipcom.

“Mocro Maffia” is a fiction series based on the popular book of the same name by journalists Wouter Laumans and Marijn Schrijver. The plot is inspired by the recent gang war between rival organized crime gangs operating in the Amsterdam underworld.

Directed by Bobby Boermans (“App”) and Giancarlo Sanchez (“Horizon”), the series boasts an ensemble cast headlined by renowned Moroccan-Dutch actors Achmed Akkabi and Walid Benmbarek (“Brothers”) and Dutch actor Daan Schuurmans (“Neighbors”).

“After the breakthrough success of the Scandinavian thriller series in recent years, we are currently witnessing a growing international demand for the so-called ‘Dutch Noir’ drama series,” said Pim van Collem, CEO of Dutch Features. “We are thrilled to introduce the gripping and uncompromising story of the ‘Mocro Maffia’ – a young generation of hard-nosed gangsters that rule the streets in major European cities such as Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp – to international buyers.”

“Mocro Maffia” will be released exclusively in its home territory on RTL’s VOD platform Videoland on Oct. 11.

Dutch Features’ Mipcom lineup also includes the miniseries “Brothers” directed by award-winning director Hanro Smitsman and also starring Benmbarek, Akkabi and Bilal Wahib. The series follows two brothers who must set aside their differences in order to find their younger brother in war-torn Syria.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More TV

  • Tammy surveys the Pridelands, New Alpha

    AMC Networks Will Simulcast BBC America's "Dynasties' Over Four Networks

    Netherlands-based sales agent Dutch Features has acquired worldwide rights to RTL’s upcoming crime series “Mocro Maffia” in the run-up to Mipcom. “Mocro Maffia” is a fiction series based on the popular book of the same name by journalists Wouter Laumans and Marijn Schrijver. The plot is inspired by the recent gang war between rival organized […]

  • Dutch Features Acquires Crime Series 'Mocro

    Dutch Features Acquires Crime Series 'Mocro Maffia' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netherlands-based sales agent Dutch Features has acquired worldwide rights to RTL’s upcoming crime series “Mocro Maffia” in the run-up to Mipcom. “Mocro Maffia” is a fiction series based on the popular book of the same name by journalists Wouter Laumans and Marijn Schrijver. The plot is inspired by the recent gang war between rival organized […]

  • Dish Network

    Dish Beats DirecTV on Overall Customer Satisfaction for First Time on National Survey

    Netherlands-based sales agent Dutch Features has acquired worldwide rights to RTL’s upcoming crime series “Mocro Maffia” in the run-up to Mipcom. “Mocro Maffia” is a fiction series based on the popular book of the same name by journalists Wouter Laumans and Marijn Schrijver. The plot is inspired by the recent gang war between rival organized […]

  • David Katz - Fox Sports

    Fox Sports Hires Media Vet David Katz as EVP of Digital

    Netherlands-based sales agent Dutch Features has acquired worldwide rights to RTL’s upcoming crime series “Mocro Maffia” in the run-up to Mipcom. “Mocro Maffia” is a fiction series based on the popular book of the same name by journalists Wouter Laumans and Marijn Schrijver. The plot is inspired by the recent gang war between rival organized […]

  • Brett Kavanaugh

    TV News Converges on Historic Kavanaugh Hearing

    Netherlands-based sales agent Dutch Features has acquired worldwide rights to RTL’s upcoming crime series “Mocro Maffia” in the run-up to Mipcom. “Mocro Maffia” is a fiction series based on the popular book of the same name by journalists Wouter Laumans and Marijn Schrijver. The plot is inspired by the recent gang war between rival organized […]

  • NBC News MSNBC Christine Blasey Ford

    How to Watch Brett Kavanaugh's Senate Hearing on TV and Online

    Netherlands-based sales agent Dutch Features has acquired worldwide rights to RTL’s upcoming crime series “Mocro Maffia” in the run-up to Mipcom. “Mocro Maffia” is a fiction series based on the popular book of the same name by journalists Wouter Laumans and Marijn Schrijver. The plot is inspired by the recent gang war between rival organized […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad