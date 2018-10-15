You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Expecting First Royal Baby

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child, it was announced Monday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were said to be “very pleased” to be expecting their first child in spring 2019. The royal baby will become the seventh in line to the British crown.

The announcement was made via the Kensington Palace twitter account Monday morning just as the couple were beginning their first official royal tour in Australia. The 16-day tour will also see them travel to New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

The Duke and Duchess married on May 19 this year in a lavish wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle which was watched by millions of viewers around the world. The event was attended by stars of sport, music, film and television including Oprah Winfrey, David Beckham, Elton John, Serena Williams and George Clooney.

Kensington Palace said the couple had “appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding day” and were “delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The baby will follow its father, Prince Harry, in the line of succession to the British crown moving ahead of Prince Andrew. The Duke of Sussex of sixth in line to the throne after his father Prince Charles, brother Prince William and nephews and niece Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Queen and other senior members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Prince William, were reportedly told of the news last Friday (Oct. 12) as the royals gathered for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and James Brooksbank, which was also held at Windsor Castle.

