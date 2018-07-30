‘Euphoria’ Ordered to Series at HBO as Drake, Future the Prince Join as Producers

HBO has picked up the drama “Euphoria” to series with both Drake and Future the Prince joining the show as executive producers, Variety has learned.

Euphoria” follows a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship. It is based on the Israeli series of the same name from HOT that was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, both of whom are executive producers on the HBO version.

Zendaya will play the lead role of Rue. In addition, the show will also star: Maude Apatow as Lexi, Brian “Astro” Bradley as McKay, Angus Cloud as Fezco, Eric Dane as Cal, Alexa Demie as Maddy, Jacob Elordi as Nate, Barbie Ferreira as Kat, Nika King as Leslie, Storm Reid as Gia, Hunter Schafer as Jules, and Sydney Sweeney as Cassie.

This will mark the first TV producing credits for both Drake and Future the Prince, with the former known early in his career for his time as an actor on “Degrassi: The Next Generation” before becoming a world-renowned musician. Future the Prince serves as Drake’s DJ and manager.

All episodes of of the series are being written by Sam Levinson, who will also serve as executive producer. In addition to Levinson, Drake, Future the Prince, Leshem, and Levin, the other executive producers on the series are: Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokadi, and Gary Lennon.

Augustine Frizzell directed and served as co-executive producer on the pilot, which HBO ordered in March. A24 will produce for HBO.

Among HBO’s other recent series pick ups is the Joss Whedon series “The Nevers,” which was ordered earlier this month. The premium cabler also announced just last week that they are moving ahead on the long-gestating “Deadwood” movie. On the pilot side, HBO recently ordered the Danny McBride televangelist comedy “The Righteous Gemstones” as well as Damon Lindelof’s “Watchmen” and a “Game of Thrones” prequel from Jane Goldman.

