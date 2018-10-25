You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS Renews Dr. Phil McGraw Talk Show Deal Through 2023

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

Dr. Phil McGraw has set a multiyear deal renewal of his deal with CBS to host the top-rated “Dr. Phil” daytime talk show through the 2022-23 season.

The pact adds three years to McGraw’s existing deal with CBS Television Distribution. His previous contract had been set to expire at the end of the 2019-20 season. At present “Dr. Phil” is in its 17th year, with the new deal extending him through season 21.

A former regular on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” McGraw has built a TV and merchandising empire by dishing out a folksy brand of tough love and plain-spoken life advice to wayward teenagers, philandering spouses and the like. The show has ranked as the most-watched series in total viewers in daytime for the past seven years, averaging about 3.8 million viewers a week this season.

“Dr. Phil is a titan of daytime television, setting the gold standard delivering clinically sound, common-sense, usable information to millions of homes every day. There has truly never been anyone else like him, and we are thrilled to continue our longtime relationship,” said CBS Television Distribution sales president Steve Hackett said. “His show continues to resonate with viewers whether he’s guiding a family in crisis or a celebrity struggling with a problem. We look forward to celebrating 20 years and beyond with Dr. Phil.”

Related

CBS is in business with McGraw on multiple fronts through the Stage 29 Productions banner run by his son, Jay McGraw. The host and executive producer of “Dr. Phil” is also behind three other CBS syndie series, “The Doctors,” “DailyMailTV” and the newly launched conflict yakker “Face the Truth,” hosted by Vivica A. Fox.

McGraw’s background as a jury consultant also inspired the CBS drama series “Bull.” Stage 29 is also developing a handful of other scripted projects with CBS.

“I am so proud to extend my relationship with CBS and CEO Joe Ianniello, our longtime supporter, and CBS Television Distribution,” McGraw said. He cited his longtime executive producer Carla Pennington for leading “the most talented and committed team in television, delivering quality, meaningful content every day.”

Popular on Variety

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

More TV

  • Comcast

    Broadcast, Cable TV Boost Comcast's Strong Q3 Earnings

    Dr. Phil McGraw has set a multiyear deal renewal of his deal with CBS to host the top-rated “Dr. Phil” daytime talk show through the 2022-23 season. The pact adds three years to McGraw’s existing deal with CBS Television Distribution. His previous contract had been set to expire at the end of the 2019-20 season. […]

  • Dr. Phil McGraw Renews CBS Talk

    CBS Renews Dr. Phil McGraw Talk Show Deal Through 2023

    Dr. Phil McGraw has set a multiyear deal renewal of his deal with CBS to host the top-rated “Dr. Phil” daytime talk show through the 2022-23 season. The pact adds three years to McGraw’s existing deal with CBS Television Distribution. His previous contract had been set to expire at the end of the 2019-20 season. […]

  • 'AHS' Recap: 'Traitor' Leans into Mallory

    'American Horror Story' Recap: 'Traitor' Leans into Mallory as the Next Supreme

    Dr. Phil McGraw has set a multiyear deal renewal of his deal with CBS to host the top-rated “Dr. Phil” daytime talk show through the 2022-23 season. The pact adds three years to McGraw’s existing deal with CBS Television Distribution. His previous contract had been set to expire at the end of the 2019-20 season. […]

  • Julia Roberts arrives at the Los

    Julia Roberts: How 'Homecoming' Co-Star 'Saved Her Life' on First Day of Shooting

    Dr. Phil McGraw has set a multiyear deal renewal of his deal with CBS to host the top-rated “Dr. Phil” daytime talk show through the 2022-23 season. The pact adds three years to McGraw’s existing deal with CBS Television Distribution. His previous contract had been set to expire at the end of the 2019-20 season. […]

  • MODERN FAMILY - "Good Grief" -

    'Modern Family' Reveals Death of Recurring Character

    Dr. Phil McGraw has set a multiyear deal renewal of his deal with CBS to host the top-rated “Dr. Phil” daytime talk show through the 2022-23 season. The pact adds three years to McGraw’s existing deal with CBS Television Distribution. His previous contract had been set to expire at the end of the 2019-20 season. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad