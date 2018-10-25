CBS Renews Dr. Phil McGraw Talk Show Deal Through 2023

Dr. Phil McGraw has set a multiyear deal renewal of his deal with CBS to host the top-rated “Dr. Phil” daytime talk show through the 2022-23 season.

The pact adds three years to McGraw’s existing deal with CBS Television Distribution. His previous contract had been set to expire at the end of the 2019-20 season. At present “Dr. Phil” is in its 17th year, with the new deal extending him through season 21.

A former regular on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” McGraw has built a TV and merchandising empire by dishing out a folksy brand of tough love and plain-spoken life advice to wayward teenagers, philandering spouses and the like. The show has ranked as the most-watched series in total viewers in daytime for the past seven years, averaging about 3.8 million viewers a week this season.

“Dr. Phil is a titan of daytime television, setting the gold standard delivering clinically sound, common-sense, usable information to millions of homes every day. There has truly never been anyone else like him, and we are thrilled to continue our longtime relationship,” said CBS Television Distribution sales president Steve Hackett said. “His show continues to resonate with viewers whether he’s guiding a family in crisis or a celebrity struggling with a problem. We look forward to celebrating 20 years and beyond with Dr. Phil.”

CBS is in business with McGraw on multiple fronts through the Stage 29 Productions banner run by his son, Jay McGraw. The host and executive producer of “Dr. Phil” is also behind three other CBS syndie series, “The Doctors,” “DailyMailTV” and the newly launched conflict yakker “Face the Truth,” hosted by Vivica A. Fox.

McGraw’s background as a jury consultant also inspired the CBS drama series “Bull.” Stage 29 is also developing a handful of other scripted projects with CBS.

“I am so proud to extend my relationship with CBS and CEO Joe Ianniello, our longtime supporter, and CBS Television Distribution,” McGraw said. He cited his longtime executive producer Carla Pennington for leading “the most talented and committed team in television, delivering quality, meaningful content every day.”