Dr. Oz to Produce Medical Drama in Development at CBS (EXCLUSIVE)

CBS is developing a medical drama series with Dr. Mehmet Oz attached as an executive producer, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series is titled “MD-1.” It follows a team of street doctors who take on the biggest catastrophes in New York, saving lives without ever setting foot in an emergency room or hospital. The project is inspired by the “Medical Avengers” program in New Jersey.

Greg Spottiswood will serve as writer and executive producer. In addition to his work as an actor, Spottiswood created the Canadian drama series “Remedy” and co-created the series “King.” He is repped by APA and The Alpern Group.

Dr. Oz will executive produce along with his wife Lisa Oz. Josh Berman and Chris King of Osprey Productions will also executive produce, with Dr. Mark Merlin set to serve as technical consultant on the show. Sony Pictures Television, which produces the syndicated talk show “The Dr. Oz Show,” will produce “MD-1” as well.  Dr. Oz and Lisa Oz are repped by CAA.

This marks the second project in as many years that the Oz couple has set up at CBS in as many years. Last year, the couple were attached to executive produce another medical drama at the broadcaster, with that project based on the book ““Miracles We Have Seen: America’s Leading Physicians Share Stories They Can’t Forget” by Dr. Harley A. Rotbart.

