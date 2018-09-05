‘Doom Patrol’ Series Adds Timothy Dalton

Timothy Dalton has joined the live-action “Doom Patrol” series at DC UniverseVariety has confirmed.

Dalton will play Dr. Niles “The Chief” Caulder. Dr. Caulder is a pioneer in medical science, searching the world over for those on the edge of death in need of a miracle. Brilliant but controversial, Caulder will stop at nothing to help those he believes are in need, including his collection of strange heroes known as The Doom Patrol.

“Doom Patrol” is a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man, Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), and Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero). Led by Caulder, they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg (Joivan Wade). Banding together these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe. The series will also feature Alan Tudyk in the role of Mr. Nobody.

The role of Caulder marks a return to TV for Dalton, who most recently starred in the Showtime series “Penny Dreadful.” His other TV roles include shows like “Chuck” and miniseries like “Cleopatra,” “Scarlett,” “Framed,” and “Jane Eyre.” In film, Dalton played James Bond in the films “License to Kill” and “The Living Daylights.” He has also appeared in films like “Toy Story,” “The Tourist,” and “Hot Fuzz.”

He is repped by ICM.

“Doom Patrol” will be written by Jeremy Carver. Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions will executive produce. Johns is the former president and chief creative officer of DC Entertainment. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. The show will go into production later this year for a 2019 launch on the DC Universe streaming service.

