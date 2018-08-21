‘Doom Patrol’ Series Adds Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser has been cast in a key role in the upcoming “Doom Patrol” live-action series at the streaming service DC Universe, Variety has confirmed.

Fraser will star as Cliff Steele, better known as Robotman. A former race car driver, Cliff Steele was in a horrific accident that left his body uninhabitable. Steele’s brain was saved by the mysterious Dr. Caulder and he lives on in a powerful robotic body. Fraser will provide the voiceover performance for the character as well as appearing in flashback scenes as Steele. Riley Shanahan has also been cast in the role of Robotman, providing the physical performance of the character on stage in costume.

Fraser is best known for his leading roles in “The Mummy” film franchise, as well as in films like “Crash,” “Monkeybone,” “Bedazzled,” and “Blast from the Past.” Fraser has also had several TV roles of late, including a critically-acclaimed turn on Showtime’s “The Affair.” He also played a key role in the FX limited series “Trust” and in the Audience Network drama “Condor.”

He is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and attorney Patti Felker.

“Doom Patrol” is a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane. Led by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg. Banding together these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.

Fraser joins previously announced cast members Diane Guerrero, who will play Crazy Jane, April Bowlby, who will play Elasti-Woman, and Joivan Wade, who will play Cyborg.

“Doom Patrol” will be written by Jeremy Carver. Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions will executive produce. Johns is the former president and chief creative officer of DC Entertainment. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. The show will go into production later this year for a 2019 launch on the DC Universe streaming service.

