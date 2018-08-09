‘Doom Patrol’ Casts Joivan Wade as Cyborg

The upcoming “Doom Patrol” live-action series has found its Cyborg.

Joivan Wade has been cast as the DC hero, whose real name is Victor Stone. The character is described as the charming and sarcastic half-human, half-machine superhero known as Cyborg. He may be connected to every computer on the world, but he struggles to maintain the connections that make him human. Desperate to gain acceptance from the outside world, he harnesses the curse of his cybernetic body and uses his powers as the ultimate hero for the digital age.

“Doom Patrol” is a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane. Led by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg. Banding together these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.

Wade joins previously announced cast members Diane Guerrero, who will play Crazy Jane, and April Bowlby, who will play Elasti-Woman. He recently appeared in the Blumhouse film “The First Purge” and is known for roles in shows like “Eastenders” and “Doctor Who.” He is repped by Atlas Artists, WME, Sainou, and Gang Tyre, Ramer & Brown.

Cyborg’s last live-action appearance was in the “Justice League” movie, in which he was played by Ray Fisher. “The Walking Dead” star Khary Payton has also frequently voiced the character in animated shows like “Teen Titans,” “Teen Titans GO,” and the recent film “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.”

“Doom Patrol” will be written by Jeremy Carver. Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions will executive produce. Johns is the former president and chief creative officer of DC Entertainment. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. The show will go into production later this year for a 2019 launch on the DC Universe streaming service.

In addition to “Doom Patrol,” DC Universe has also ordered the live-action shows “Titans,” “Swamp Thing,” and “Stargirl.” The streamer has also ordered the animated shows “Young Justice: Outsiders” and “Harley Quinn.”