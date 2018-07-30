‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Diane Guerrero Joins ‘Doom Patrol’ Series at DC Universe

Diane Guerrero has signed on to the upcoming “Doom Patrol” series at the DC streaming service, DC Universe.

The live-action series is described as a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane. Led by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder, they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg. Banding together these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.

Guerrero will play Crazy Jane, an unlikely hero suffering from the world’s most severe case of multiple personality disorder. Each of her 64 distinct personas manifest a different super power making Jane the Doom Patrol’s most powerful member, and also its most unstable. She joins previously announced cast member April Bowlby, who will play Elasti-Woman.

Gurrerro is perhaps best known for her recurring role on “Orange Is the New Black” as Maritza Ramos. She also appeared on the critically-acclaimed CW series “Jane the Virgin” and the CBS sitcom “Superior Donuts.” She is also the author of the memoir “In the Country We Love,” which details her life as the citizen daughter of undocumented parents.

She is repped by Vamnation Entertainment, Abrams Artists Agency, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

“Doom Patrol” will be written by Jeremy Carver. Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions will executive produce. Johns is the former president and chief creative officer of DC Entertainment. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. The show will go into production later this year for a 2019 launch.

In addition to “Doom Patrol,” DC Universe has also ordered the live-action shows “Titans,” “Swamp Thing,” and “Stargirl.” The streamer has also ordered the animated shows “Young Justice: Outsiders” and “Harley Quinn.”