President Trump Slams Jimmy Fallon for Expressing Regret Over 2016 Interview: ‘Be A Man Jimmy!’

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

On Sunday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to attack “Late Night” host Jimmy Fallon for recent remarks he made regarding Trump’s 2016 appearance on his show.

In the Tweet, Trump told Fallon to “be a man” after, somewhat incoherently, asserting that Fallon was “whimpering” about the “hair show” — referring to the September 2016 episode of “Late Night” on which Trump guested — while privately calling Trump and lauding the episode’s “monster ratings.”

The Tweet refers to the outcry that occurred after Fallon had Trump on his show and playfully tousled the then-presidential candidate’s infamous hair. Observers accused Fallon of humanizing a person who encouraged hateful rhetoric.

Jimmy Fallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous ‘hair show’ with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have ‘humanized’ me-he is taking heat,” the Tweet reads. “He called & said ‘monster ratings.’ Be a man Jimmy!”

Fallon expressed in a recent interview that he regretted the interaction with Trump, explaining that he didn’t mean to “normalize [Trump] or to say I believe in his political beliefs.”

In a column on the topic, Variety‘s then-TV critic Sonia Saraiya said the interview caused Jimmy Fallon to lose “the last shred” of “any credibility as a thinking comedian with a point-of-view” that he may have had left.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Politics

  • MPAA Chief Charles Rivkin

    MPAA Chairman Defends Rating Guidance on Smoking in Movies

    On Sunday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to attack “Late Night” host Jimmy Fallon for recent remarks he made regarding Trump’s 2016 appearance on his show. In the Tweet, Trump told Fallon to “be a man” after, somewhat incoherently, asserting that Fallon was “whimpering” about the “hair show” — referring to the September 2016 […]

  • Melania Trump

    Melania Trump Wears 'I Really Don't Care' Jacket During Immigration Trip

    On Sunday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to attack “Late Night” host Jimmy Fallon for recent remarks he made regarding Trump’s 2016 appearance on his show. In the Tweet, Trump told Fallon to “be a man” after, somewhat incoherently, asserting that Fallon was “whimpering” about the “hair show” — referring to the September 2016 […]

  • Peter Fonda2018 Palm Springs Film Festival

    Sony Pictures Classics Condemns Peter Fonda's Tweet but Won't Pull His Movie

    On Sunday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to attack “Late Night” host Jimmy Fallon for recent remarks he made regarding Trump’s 2016 appearance on his show. In the Tweet, Trump told Fallon to “be a man” after, somewhat incoherently, asserting that Fallon was “whimpering” about the “hair show” — referring to the September 2016 […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad