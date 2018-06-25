President Trump Slams Jimmy Fallon for Expressing Regret Over 2016 Interview: ‘Be A Man Jimmy!’

On Sunday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to attack “Late Night” host Jimmy Fallon for recent remarks he made regarding Trump’s 2016 appearance on his show.

In the Tweet, Trump told Fallon to “be a man” after, somewhat incoherently, asserting that Fallon was “whimpering” about the “hair show” — referring to the September 2016 episode of “Late Night” on which Trump guested — while privately calling Trump and lauding the episode’s “monster ratings.”

The Tweet refers to the outcry that occurred after Fallon had Trump on his show and playfully tousled the then-presidential candidate’s infamous hair. Observers accused Fallon of humanizing a person who encouraged hateful rhetoric.

“Jimmy Fallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous ‘hair show’ with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have ‘humanized’ me-he is taking heat,” the Tweet reads. “He called & said ‘monster ratings.’ Be a man Jimmy!”

Fallon expressed in a recent interview that he regretted the interaction with Trump, explaining that he didn’t mean to “normalize [Trump] or to say I believe in his political beliefs.”

In a column on the topic, Variety‘s then-TV critic Sonia Saraiya said the interview caused Jimmy Fallon to lose “the last shred” of “any credibility as a thinking comedian with a point-of-view” that he may have had left.