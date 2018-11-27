Don Mischer to Receive Directors Guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Don Mischer will receive the Directors Guild of America’s lifetime achievement award for distinguished achievement in television direction.

“Don’s mastery of directing live events is a sight to behold: a fast-paced symphony of meticulous planning and on-the-spot decision-making that brings our nation’s greatest cultural events into our living rooms,” said DGA president Thomas Schlamme. “And he does it all with grace and confidence. For decades, Don has captivated generations of audiences with our shared moments — from the Oscars and Super Bowl halftime shows to the Olympics and President Obama’s historic inauguration.”

“His skill as a director captures a range of human experiences which transcend the present, creating lifelong memories for audiences around the world. Along the way, he’s picked up a record 10 DGA Awards, countless industry awards and nominations for his outstanding work, and the admiration of his peers and colleagues. But that still wasn’t enough for us. We couldn’t be more proud to present Don with our Guild’s highest honor in television for his enduring contributions,” Schlamme added.

Mischer will be the fourth recipient of the DGA lifetime achievement award for distinguished achievement in television direction. TV-directing icons James Burrows and Robert Butler received the inaugural honor in 2014, and commercial directing great Joe Pytka got the award in 2016.

The award will be presented at the 71st Annual DGA Awards on Feb. 2 at the Hollywood & Highland Center’s Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.