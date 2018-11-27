×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Don Mischer to Receive Directors Guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Don Mischer
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Don Mischer will receive the Directors Guild of America’s lifetime achievement award for distinguished achievement in television direction.

“Don’s mastery of directing live events is a sight to behold: a fast-paced symphony of meticulous planning and on-the-spot decision-making that brings our nation’s greatest cultural events into our living rooms,” said DGA president Thomas Schlamme. “And he does it all with grace and confidence. For decades, Don has captivated generations of audiences with our shared moments — from the Oscars and Super Bowl halftime shows to the Olympics and President Obama’s historic inauguration.”

“His skill as a director captures a range of human experiences which transcend the present, creating lifelong memories for audiences around the world. Along the way, he’s picked up a record 10 DGA Awards, countless industry awards and nominations for his outstanding work, and the admiration of his peers and colleagues. But that still wasn’t enough for us. We couldn’t be more proud to present Don with our Guild’s highest honor in television for his enduring contributions,” Schlamme added.

Mischer will be the fourth recipient of the DGA lifetime achievement award for distinguished achievement in television direction. TV-directing icons James Burrows and Robert Butler received the inaugural honor in 2014, and commercial directing great Joe Pytka got the award in 2016.

The award will be presented at the 71st Annual DGA Awards on Feb. 2 at the Hollywood & Highland Center’s Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More TV

  • BABY

    Netflix Unveils Italian Original 'Baby,' Based on Real-Life Teen Prostitution Scandal

    Don Mischer will receive the Directors Guild of America’s lifetime achievement award for distinguished achievement in television direction. “Don’s mastery of directing live events is a sight to behold: a fast-paced symphony of meticulous planning and on-the-spot decision-making that brings our nation’s greatest cultural events into our living rooms,” said DGA president Thomas Schlamme. “And […]

  • Dan Lin Warner Bros

    Brian & Mark Gunn to Develop Ghost Hunter Drama for CBS, Dan Lin to Produce (EXCLUSIVE)

    Don Mischer will receive the Directors Guild of America’s lifetime achievement award for distinguished achievement in television direction. “Don’s mastery of directing live events is a sight to behold: a fast-paced symphony of meticulous planning and on-the-spot decision-making that brings our nation’s greatest cultural events into our living rooms,” said DGA president Thomas Schlamme. “And […]

  • Stephen Hillenburg Spongebob

    'SpongeBob Squarepants' Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dies at 57

    Don Mischer will receive the Directors Guild of America’s lifetime achievement award for distinguished achievement in television direction. “Don’s mastery of directing live events is a sight to behold: a fast-paced symphony of meticulous planning and on-the-spot decision-making that brings our nation’s greatest cultural events into our living rooms,” said DGA president Thomas Schlamme. “And […]

  • Tom Winchester Named President, Heyday Television

    Tom Winchester Named President of Heyday Television U.K.

    Don Mischer will receive the Directors Guild of America’s lifetime achievement award for distinguished achievement in television direction. “Don’s mastery of directing live events is a sight to behold: a fast-paced symphony of meticulous planning and on-the-spot decision-making that brings our nation’s greatest cultural events into our living rooms,” said DGA president Thomas Schlamme. “And […]

  • CBS Sets Midseason Premiere Dates for

    CBS Sets Midseason Premiere Dates for Reality Slate, Including New Show 'Million Dollar Mile'

    Don Mischer will receive the Directors Guild of America’s lifetime achievement award for distinguished achievement in television direction. “Don’s mastery of directing live events is a sight to behold: a fast-paced symphony of meticulous planning and on-the-spot decision-making that brings our nation’s greatest cultural events into our living rooms,” said DGA president Thomas Schlamme. “And […]

  • Watch Trailer for ‘Springsteen on Broadway’

    Watch Trailer for ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ Netflix Special

    Don Mischer will receive the Directors Guild of America’s lifetime achievement award for distinguished achievement in television direction. “Don’s mastery of directing live events is a sight to behold: a fast-paced symphony of meticulous planning and on-the-spot decision-making that brings our nation’s greatest cultural events into our living rooms,” said DGA president Thomas Schlamme. “And […]

  • 'Sharkey the Bounty Hunter' Set as

    Millarworld Sets 'Sharkey the Bounty Hunter' as Third Netflix Comic Book Collaboration

    Don Mischer will receive the Directors Guild of America’s lifetime achievement award for distinguished achievement in television direction. “Don’s mastery of directing live events is a sight to behold: a fast-paced symphony of meticulous planning and on-the-spot decision-making that brings our nation’s greatest cultural events into our living rooms,” said DGA president Thomas Schlamme. “And […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad