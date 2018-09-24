You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Domhnall Gleeson Joins 'Run' Pilot at HBO

Domhnall Gleeson has been cast in a lead role in the upcoming comedy pilot “Run” at HBOVariety has confirmed.

The project is described as a romantic-comedic-thriller that follows Ruby, a woman living a humdrum existence, who one day gets a text, inviting her to fulfill a youthful pact promising true love and self-reinvention, by stepping out of her life to take a journey with her oldest flame.

Gleeson will play Billy Johnson, a successful life guru from a wealthy Irish family. Born with the gift of the gab, he deftly combines a boatload of charisma with a boundless need for approval.

Gleeson’s latest projects include Andrea Berloff’s “The Kitchen,” “The Little Stranger” directed by Lenny Abrahamson, “Peter Rabbit” directed by Will Gluck, and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Other credits include Nick Hornby’s adaptation of Colm Tóibín’s novel “Brooklyn,” “The Revenant” directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, and Alex Garland’s sci-fi film “Ex Machina.”

He is repped by The Agency in Dublin and Paradigm.

Jones wrote the script for “Run” and will serve as executive producer via DryWrite. Waller-Bridge will also executive produce in addition to playing the recurring role of Flick. Emily Leo will executive produce for Wigwam Films. eOne will produce for HBO. This marks the first time DryWrite has produced a television series, having previously produced multiple theatrical productions.

