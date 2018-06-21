You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dolph Lundgren to Host Action-Movie-Inspired Competition Show ‘The Tower’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Universal Soldier” and “The Expendables” star Dolph Lundgren will challenge contestants to complete physical and mental challenges in “The Tower,” a new action-movie-inspired entertainment format for ITV in the U.K.

Lundgren will soon be seen in “Aquaman” and “Creed 2.” He will host “The Tower,” which sees contestants take on a combination of physical challenges and quiz questions that draw on action movies and their tropes. Contestants attempt to reach the top of the titular tower to win.

The six-part series of hour-long episodes is being made for the ITV4 channel by British producer Twofour, which is behind formats such as “This Time Next Year.”

“This is probably the most bonkers idea we’ve had the good fortune to make,” said Melanie Leach, the production company’s chief executive. “But in the words of the A Team, it’s so crazy, it just might work.”

The show was commissioned by Amanda Stavri for ITV and will be executive produced by Twofour’s Leach, Andrew Mackenzie and Rachel Watson.

“’Take the Tower’ will anchor a night of new original series this coming autumn on ITV4 as we push forward with a commissioning strategy that puts male-skewed entertainment at the heart of primetime on the channel,” said Paul Mortimer, ITV’s head of digital channels and acquisitions.

Twofour was acquired by ITV in 2015. Its distribution arm, Twofour Rights, is selling the finished show and format internationally.

