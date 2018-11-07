You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kathleen Turner, Ginnifer Goodwin Join ‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’ at Netflix

Kathleen Turner-Ginnifer Goodwin
“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” has set the cast for the “These Old Bones” episode.

Kathleen Turner, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kyle Bornheimer will all star in the episode of the anthology series in which each episode is based around one of Parton’s most famous songs.

The episode, which is set in the 1940s, follows a determined D.C. lawyer who returns to her small Smoky Mountain hometown to prove herself professionally when a mysterious old mountain woman, who locals believe to be a fortune teller, threatens a lumber company’s business. What results is a test of faith along with shocking secrets from the past.

Turner will play Miss Mary Shaw, a.k.a. Old Bones. Goodwin will play Genevieve, and Bornheimer will play Landon. Jim Strain will write the episode with Joe Lazarov directing.

The three join the previously announced stars of the “Jolene” episode of the series: Julianne Hough, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Dallas Roberts, and Parton herself.

Each episode of the series will have a different standalone story and a different cast, though Parton will appear in multiple episodes. Each episode will begin with an introduction by Parton talking/singing to camera about the meaning behind each song. The series does not currently have a premiere date but is slated to launch in 2019.

Patrick Sean Smith will serve as executive producer and showrunner, with Parton and Sam Haskell also executive producing. Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television for Netflix.

  • Kathleen Turner-Ginnifer Goodwin

    Kathleen Turner, Ginnifer Goodwin Join 'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings' at Netflix

