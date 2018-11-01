You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Julianne Hough to Star as Jolene in ‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’ at Netflix

CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The first castings for the Dolly Parton anthology series at Netflix have been announced.

Julianne Hough, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Dallas Roberts, and Parton herself will star in the “Jolene” episode of “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.” The one-hour, eight-episode series will explore the stories behind a different hit Parton song in each episode.

The “Jolene” episode tells the story of an unexpected friendship between two very different women who find themselves part of the iconic love triangle, ultimately impacting each other’s lives in profound ways.

Hough will play Jolene, a flirtatious free-spirit with aspirations of escaping her small hometown of Coventry, GA to follow her dreams of becoming a successful singer-songwriter.

Williams-Paisley will play Emily, a devoted wife and mother who starts a new chapter of her life as the president of the Coventry’s Women’s League. In her search for personal fulfillment and purpose, she’s pulled into Jolene’s orbit.

Roberts will play Aaron, a loving husband and father wrestling with the marathon of marriage as well as the imminent threat of a mid-life crisis.

Parton will play Babe, described as a sparkly force of nature and the proud proprietor of Baby Blue’s, a local honky tonk with a notorious reputation for its scantily-clad waitresses and eclectic crowd. Babe plays mother hen to all her waitresses, but none are closer to her than Jolene.

Each episode of the series will have a different standalone story and a different cast, though Parton will appear in multiple episodes. Each episode will begin with an introduction by Parton talking/singing to camera about the meaning behind each song. The series does not currently have a premiere date but is slated to launch in 2019.

Patrick Sean Smith will serve as executive producer and showrunner, with Parton and Sam Haskell also executive producing. Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television for Netflix.

