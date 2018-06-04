Netflix Orders Dolly Parton Anthology Series Based on Her Music

Dolly PartonVariety and Women in Film Emmy Nominee Celebration, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Sep 2017
Dolly Parton has found a new way to make a living.

The famed country performer is working on an eight-episode anthology series for Netflix based on her music, the streamer announced on Monday. Parton will serve as singer and songwriter for the show, as well as executive produce and co-star.

“As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music,” Parton said in a statement. “I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV for their incredible support.”

Rumors of the singer’s new series swirled over the weekend when Lily Tomlin mentioned Parton’s show during a Netflix For Your Consideration panel for “Grace & Frankie.” When asked if Parton would appear with Tomlin and Jane Fonda on “Grace & Frankie” Season 5 for a “9 to 5” reunion, Tomlin said she might be too busy with her own project.

Parton signed a similar agreement in 2015 with NBC for a series of TV movies based on her songs and her life, which led to “Coat Of Many Colors” and “Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.” The Netflix project will be produced by Parton’s Dixie Pixie Productions and Sam Haskell’s Magnolia Hill Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television.

A premiere date has not been announced.

