BBC’s ‘Doctor Foster’ Getting French Remake for TF1

The BBC has sealed its first scripted format deal in France, striking an agreement with TF1 for a local version of its hit drama series “Doctor Foster.”

The U.K. show was created by Mike Bartlett. It starred Suranne Jones (pictured) as a doctor who suspects her husband is having an affair and starts to investigate, leading to intrigue, drama, and violence.

French actress/singer Claire Keim (“Insoupconnable”) will take the lead role of Emma Sandrelli in the TF1 show.

Drama Republic made the British series, which has run to two seasons. BBC Studios’ French division and Storia Television will produce for TF1, France’s largest commercial broadcaster. It will be renamed “Infidele” (“Unfaithful”) and directed by Didier Le Pecheur.

The screenplay will be adapted by Helene Duchateau, Baptiste Filleul and Pierre Linhart. Filming starts this month in Biarritz and in the Nouvelle Aquitaine region.

BBC Studios has already shopped the format to Star Media for Russia, where broadcaster Russia 1 will air a local version starring Kseniay Rapporport in the lead role.

The French production base of BBC Studios has launched local versions of “Top Gear,” “The Great Bake Off,” and “Dancing with the Stars,” but “Infidele” is its first drama remake in the country.