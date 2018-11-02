You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Divorce’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO With New Showrunner, Smaller Episode Count

HBO has renewed the comedy series “Divorce” for a third season.

Production on the third season will begin in early 2019. The new installment of the series will consist of six episodes. Season 1 was 10 episodes, while Season 2 had eight. In addition, Liz Tuccillo will join the series as showrunner and executive producer, taking over for Jenny Bicks. Tuccillo is now the third showrunner on the series, with Paul Simms having served as showrunner on Season 1.

The series is described as the story of a very, very long divorce. It stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church as Frances and Robert, the couple at the center of the titular separation. The series also stars Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam, Tracy Letts, Sterling Jerins, and Charlie Kilgore, with Becki Newton being upped to a series regular for Season 3.

Parker executive produces in addition to starring in the series, which was created and is executive produced by Sharon Horgan. Bicks will be a writer and executive producer on Season 3. Alison Benson and Aaron Kaplan also executive produce.

“Divorce” is part of a comedy lineup at HBO that includes critically acclaimed series like “Barry,” “Insecure,” “Ballers,” and “Veep.” “Veep” will come to an end after its upcoming seventh season, while “Barry” recently took home multiple Emmy Awards, including best actor and best supporting actor in a comedy for Bill Hader and Henry Winkler respectively.

