×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney, Verizon Strike New Carriage Agreement

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
ESPN
CREDIT: AP

Walt Disney and Verizon have struck a new carriage agreement, avoiding a showdown that might have taken popular ESPN college-football games away from subscribers of Verizon’s Fios service in the first days of 2019.

“Verizon and The Walt Disney Company have reached a broad-based distribution agreement. Details will be released in the coming days,” the companies said in a joint statement.

The current contract between Disney Media Networks and Fios had been set to expire on December 31, and Disney has started to run messages on networks like ESPN and Freeeform this past Wednesday morning, and also on Disney-owned ABC stations like New York’s WABC and Philadelphia’s WPVI.

Verizon’s Fios reached about 4.6 million subscribers at the end of 2017. In the third quarter of this year,Verizon said it lost 63,000 video subscriptions, “impacted by ongoing shifts away from linear video offerings,” but notched a “net add” of 54,000 Internet connections.

Content producers and content distributors have placed more emphasis on the financial terms of their contracts in recent years, sometimes resulting in blackouts. Dish and AT&T’s HBO are currently battling over a contract, for instance, and the result has been a days-long blackout of the popular pay-TV outlet on the satellite company’s service.

Federal regulators take a dim view of such stuff, because they put consumers in the middle of a fight between two corporations and offer them little recourse. Since 2010, subscribers to cable and satellite companies have worked through more than 800 blackouts, according to the American Television Alliance, an advocacy group that represents cable, satellite and telecommunications companies. In 2017, the group counted 212 such events.

Popular on Variety

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

More TV

  • ESPN

    Disney, Verizon Strike New Carriage Agreement

    Walt Disney and Verizon have struck a new carriage agreement, avoiding a showdown that might have taken popular ESPN college-football games away from subscribers of Verizon’s Fios service in the first days of 2019. “Verizon and The Walt Disney Company have reached a broad-based distribution agreement. Details will be released in the coming days,” the [...]

  • June Whitfield Dead: 'Absolutely Fabulous' Actress

    June Whitfield, 'Absolutely Fabulous' and 'Terry and June' Actress, Dies at 93

    Dame June Whitfield, known for her work on “Terry and June,” the “Carry On” movies and “Absolutely Fabulous” has died. The BBC is reporting that Whitfield died on Friday night at 93. Whitfield’s career touched just about every part of the entertainment industry from early radio comedies, acting in the “Carry On” films, to co-leading [...]

  • 'The Masked Singer' TV Review on

    TV Review: 'The Masked Singer'

    At first glance, Fox’s “The Masked Singer” sure seems like confirmation that TV’s finally strayed too far from the eyes of God and may S/He have mercy on our souls. In the palpably strained words of host Nick Cannon, the competitive singing show’s “not just a whodunnit, it’s a who SUNG it.” Celebrities hide their identities [...]

  • Don Cheadle as Maurice Monroe and

    TV Review: 'Black Monday' on Showtime

    It’s possible to nail all the details but miss the feeling entirely. Showtime’s new comedy “Black Monday” — which dropped its first episode online for free Dec. 28 ahead of a Jan. 20 premiere — is crammed with references to its late-1980s setting, from graffiti-choked subway cars to distressed denim to jokes about Nancy Reagan [...]

  • Norman Gimbel attends the Fulfillment Fund's

    Norman Gimbel, Oscar, Grammy-Winning Lyricist, Dies at 91

    Norman Gimbel, an Oscar and Grammy-winning composer whose lyrics graced hit songs such as Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly with His Song” and Jim Croce’s “I Got a Name,” died at the age of 91 on December 19 at his longtime home in Montecito, Calif. His death was confirmed by BMI, which paid tribute on [...]

  • Black Mirror Bandersnatch

    TV Review: 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch'

    “Bandersnatch,” the new film released on Netflix Dec. 28, exists in a paradox. (That’s fitting, for a stand-alone entry of “Black Mirror,” an anthology series that thrives on simple enough philosophical conundra.) On the one hand, a branching film with multiple endings, so formally unlike what television generally is, could not be made and broadcast [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad