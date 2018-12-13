×
Disney Sets Out International Leadership Team Post-Fox Deal

Rebecca Campbell, Diego Lerner and Uday Shankar are set to be Disney’s three key international chiefs when its deal for 21st Century Fox closes, the company announced Thursday.

Campbell will run the Europe, Middle East and Africa team under the new structure, which is conditional on the Fox deal closing. She also adds Russia and the CIS region to her portfolio. Campbell is a Disney veteran who relocated to London in 2017 to take the EMEA role at the studio, replacing Diego Lerner, who had been in the role since 2009.

Lerner left London to return to his native Argentina and run Latin America for Disney. Under the reorganization plan unveiled Thursday, he will continue in that role and have oversight of the whole region.

Shankar, currently president of Fox Asia, will take the reins as president of Disney Asia Pacific. He is also chairman of the Star India pay-TV platform and will transition to chairman of Star and Disney India.

“The planned restructuring of our business units outside of the U.S. will result in a stronger, more agile organization, one that is better able to pivot and capitalize on the many opportunities present in today’s fast-changing and increasingly complex global marketplace,” Kevin Mayer, chairman of The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment, said in a statement.

Disney also named the regional leaders’ key lieutenants. Jan Koeoppen, who has been running Fox Networks Group in Europe and Africa, becomes president of television and direct-to-consumer, EMEA. Marina Jigalova-Ozkan stays at the helm of Russia and CIS.

On Lerner’s team, Carlos Martinez, who has been running FNG in Latin America, assumes responsibility for the northern part of the region and Brazil. On Shankar’s team, three current Disney execs take key roles: Luke Kang will oversee China, Japan, and Korea; Kylie Watson-Wheeler will oversee Australia and New Zealand; and Chafic Najia will oversee the Middle East.

“Once the acquisition is complete, all three regions will be led by exceptional, highly experienced executives who will combine the ‘best of the best’ talent from both organizations,” Mayer said. “This new structure and the outstanding leadership team we’ve put in place are clear demonstrations of our strong commitment to integrating operations and thoughtfully executing our strategic priorities around the globe.”

