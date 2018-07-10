Disney Junior Buys Animated Comedy Series ‘Pikwik’ From ‘Justin Time’ Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney Junior’s viewers in the U.S. and elsewhere will take a trip to “Pikwik,” after the Mouse’s preschool channel picked up a new toon comedy series for the U.S. and several other major territories.

The series hails from Toronto-based kids producer and distributor Guru, which handled the animation for Spin Master-produced “PAW Patrol” and created “Justin Time,” which is now on Netflix. It also boarded the feature film “The Breadwinner.”

Disney Junior has acquired “Pikwik” for the U.S., Australia and New Zealand, India, and South Korea. The 52-episode, 11-minute show follows Suki the hedgehog as she leads her team of Trevor the racoon, Hazel the cat, and Tibor the hippo to help deliver surprise-filled parcels to the colorful residents of Pikwik.

The series was created by Guru’s executive creative director Frank Falcone, development executive Rachel Reade Marcus, and former EVP Mary Bredin.

“This adorable cast of characters has already inspired our team of artists to tap that innocent joy that we love to bring to our animated stories,” Falcone said. “We’re thrilled to be working with the amazing team at Disney Junior, who share our passion and enthusiasm for these characters and their stories.”

Guru plans a licensing and merchandising push to coincide with the Disney Junior premiere.