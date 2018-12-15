×
Disney Channel Fires ‘Andi Mack’ Actor Arrested for Plotting Sex With Minor

Variety Staff

CREDIT: Rob Latour/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Disney Channel has severed ties with “Andi Mack” actor Stoney Westmoreland following his arrest for allegedly trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old.

“Stoney Westmoreland, an actor working on the series ‘Andi Mack,’ was arrested in Salt Lake City today,” a Disney Channel spokesperson said in a statement Friday. “Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week.”

Westmoreland plays the grandfather on the live-action series. On Friday, according to reports, he was arrested in Utah — where the series films — after attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old that he met through an online dating app. According to reports citing court documents, Westmoreland asked the minor to engage in oral sex and other sexual acts, and requested that the minor send him nude photos.

Reports said that Westmoreland attempted to arrange to bring the minor to his hotel for sex.

According to Salt Lake City’s ABC News 4, Westmoreland faces one count of enticing a minor and four counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor. The actor was taken into custody Friday by members of the Salt Lake City police and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.

