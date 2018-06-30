Dish, Univision Escalate War of Words as Carriage Contract Deadline Looms

Retransmission fees
Dish and Univision are going down to the wire on a carriage battle that threatens to blackout more than 60 Univision O&O stations across the Dish and Sling national platforms.

Dish asserted on Friday night that talks with Univision were at an “impasse.” Univision maintains it is prepared to negotiate “when Dish shows that it is serious about paying fair value for our services.”

The sides are trading barbs as a Saturday afternoon contract expiration deadline looms.

Dish asserts that Univision is seeking a 75% fee increases for stations that have lost as much as 30% of live viewership in recent years as consumers flock to on-demand platforms. Univision counters that it provides the third most-watched network on Dish’s platform and that its Univision Deportes sports cabler is the second most-watched sports network regardless of language. Univision also casts the issue as a question fairness given the gap between the retrans fees that Dish pays for major English-language network O&Os.

“Dish insists on paying Univision only a fraction of what it pays our English-language peers. Dish’s latest offer to (Univision) is an insult to our viewers, who depend on us for vital news and information that we provide like no other. Dish is just going through the motions and has provided hollow offers that hardly represent true negotiations,” Univision said. “We remain ready and willing to negotiate with Dish but we will not roll over and let them continue to devalue the programming our already-underrepresented community relies on.”

A blackout would result in the loss of Univision’s mothership network for viewers in Los Angeles, New York, Miami and other large Hispanic markets. Dish maintains that Univision has the power to allow the channels to stay live on Dish’s platforms while negotiations continue.

“Since Univision walked away from the negotiation table (Friday) in Denver, we have not received a counter to our current proposal. While we are ready to negotiate, it appears that Univision will be blocking DishLATINO, DISH, and Sling TV customers from Univision content,” Dish said in a statement.

Dish and its streaming service Sling have about 13.1 million subscribers across the U.S.

