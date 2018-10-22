You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Disenchantment' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Disenchantment
Netflix has renewed Matt Groening’s animated comedy series “Disenchantment” for a second season.

The streamer has ordered another 20 episodes of the series, which will be rolled out in two installments like Season 1. The first batch of episodes debuted back in August, with the second part of the first season to premiere in 2019. The second season will then debut in 2020, with the second half of the season premiering in 2021.

“We’re excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix,” Groening said. “Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off.”

The series takes place in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland. It follows the adventures of a hard-drinking princess named Bean, her diminutive companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. The series stars Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon, and Eric Andre in the lead roles, along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

Animation is done by Rough Draft Studios. The series is produced by The ULULU Company for Netflix, with Groening and Josh Weinstein serving as executive producers.

Disenchantment” marks one of the few projects Groening has taken on outside of his megahit Fox series “The Simpsons,” which recently debuted its 30th season. Groening also previously created the animated comedy “Futurama,” which featured many of the voice actors currently on “Disenchantment.”

