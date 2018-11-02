You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Discovery Orders Live Series From U.S.-Mexico Border

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Discovery Corporate New Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Discovery

Discovery has ordered a live series that will document events at the U.S.-Mexico border, the cabler announced Friday.

Titled “Border Live,” the six-part multiplatform series will document the work of law enforcement on the border as well as the real lives, real moments and real stories of those that live and work along it. The series will launch Dec. 5, airing from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.

Each week, Discovery will broadcast live from its New York-based studio. The show will be hosted by journalist Bill Weir, who will track the action and stories as they unfold live from the U.S.-Mexico border. In addition, Weir will engage with experts across a range of border issues, offering insight and perspective on events as they occur. Crews will be embedded out in the field with officers and special agents at key border sites from Nogales, Ariz., in the west to the Rio Grande Valley and points east. Investigative journalist Lilia Luciano will also be in the field and tackle stories by interviewing people who live and work along the border.

“The US-Mexico border has been the focus of our national dialogue over the last several years,” said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer for Discovery & Factual. “Our goal with this project is to shine a light on epic stories through immersive experiences, and we will turn that lens on one of the biggest and most important stories of our time.”

“Border Live” is produced for Discovery Channel by Lucky 8. For Lucky 8, Greg Henry, Kim Woodard, Isaac Holub, George Kralovansky, Ashley Adams, Anne Marie Gaynor and Andres Vasquez are executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Joseph Schneier, Joseph Boyle and Christina Bavetta are executive producers and Cameron Doyle is coordinating producer.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More TV

  • Discovery Corporate New Logo

    Discovery Orders Live Series From U.S.-Mexico Border

    Discovery has ordered a live series that will document events at the U.S.-Mexico border, the cabler announced Friday. Titled “Border Live,” the six-part multiplatform series will document the work of law enforcement on the border as well as the real lives, real moments and real stories of those that live and work along it. The series […]

  • Abbi Jacobson book review i might

    'Broad City' Star Abbi Jacobson Gets Candid in New Book

    Discovery has ordered a live series that will document events at the U.S.-Mexico border, the cabler announced Friday. Titled “Border Live,” the six-part multiplatform series will document the work of law enforcement on the border as well as the real lives, real moments and real stories of those that live and work along it. The series […]

  • Ana Navarro

    'The View' Adds CNN's Ana Navarro as Guest Co-Host (EXCLUSIVE)

    Discovery has ordered a live series that will document events at the U.S.-Mexico border, the cabler announced Friday. Titled “Border Live,” the six-part multiplatform series will document the work of law enforcement on the border as well as the real lives, real moments and real stories of those that live and work along it. The series […]

  • Sean Bean Drone

    Sean Bean Stars in 'Hitman 2' Live-Action Trailer (Watch)

    Discovery has ordered a live series that will document events at the U.S.-Mexico border, the cabler announced Friday. Titled “Border Live,” the six-part multiplatform series will document the work of law enforcement on the border as well as the real lives, real moments and real stories of those that live and work along it. The series […]

  • California Sees $6 Billion in Direct

    California Sees $6 Billion in Direct Spending From Incentives

    Discovery has ordered a live series that will document events at the U.S.-Mexico border, the cabler announced Friday. Titled “Border Live,” the six-part multiplatform series will document the work of law enforcement on the border as well as the real lives, real moments and real stories of those that live and work along it. The series […]

  • Revolver Amsterdam Adapting Thriller from ‘Department

    Revolver Amsterdam Adapting 'Takeover' From 'Department Q' Writer for TV (EXCLUSIVE)

    Discovery has ordered a live series that will document events at the U.S.-Mexico border, the cabler announced Friday. Titled “Border Live,” the six-part multiplatform series will document the work of law enforcement on the border as well as the real lives, real moments and real stories of those that live and work along it. The series […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad