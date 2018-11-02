Discovery Orders Live Series From U.S.-Mexico Border

Discovery has ordered a live series that will document events at the U.S.-Mexico border, the cabler announced Friday.

Titled “Border Live,” the six-part multiplatform series will document the work of law enforcement on the border as well as the real lives, real moments and real stories of those that live and work along it. The series will launch Dec. 5, airing from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.

Each week, Discovery will broadcast live from its New York-based studio. The show will be hosted by journalist Bill Weir, who will track the action and stories as they unfold live from the U.S.-Mexico border. In addition, Weir will engage with experts across a range of border issues, offering insight and perspective on events as they occur. Crews will be embedded out in the field with officers and special agents at key border sites from Nogales, Ariz., in the west to the Rio Grande Valley and points east. Investigative journalist Lilia Luciano will also be in the field and tackle stories by interviewing people who live and work along the border.

“The US-Mexico border has been the focus of our national dialogue over the last several years,” said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer for Discovery & Factual. “Our goal with this project is to shine a light on epic stories through immersive experiences, and we will turn that lens on one of the biggest and most important stories of our time.”

“Border Live” is produced for Discovery Channel by Lucky 8. For Lucky 8, Greg Henry, Kim Woodard, Isaac Holub, George Kralovansky, Ashley Adams, Anne Marie Gaynor and Andres Vasquez are executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Joseph Schneier, Joseph Boyle and Christina Bavetta are executive producers and Cameron Doyle is coordinating producer.