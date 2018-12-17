×
Discovery Builds HGTV Companion to TLC’s ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kathleen FinchDiscovery Executive Session panel, TV show panel, TCA Summer Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jul 2018
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Discovery is readying a home-improvement version of TLC favorite “Say Yes To The Dress,” a signal that the company is working to maximize opportunities to make use of the Scripps cable networks  – including HGTV – it acquired earlier this year.

The long-running bridal fashion show will return for a new season on Saturday, January 5 at 8 p.m. on TLC. HGTV will unveil a teaser of of “Say Yes To The Nest” at 10 p.m. that evening. One show helps brides find their dream gown. The other offers an inside look as couples look for a new home. The new show will debut the first of six episodes later this year on HGTV in March 2019.

“Through our newly combined Discovery Lifestyle portfolio, we can create strategic opportunities that engage our superfans across all brands and create innovative cross-over opportunities for advertisers,” said Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC and Allison Page, president and general manager of HGTV and Food Network, in a prepared statement. “On the heels of r For years, viewers have lived vicariously through the brides featured in our signature wedding series “Say Yes To The Dress,” and now with “Say Yes To The Nest,” they can explore post-nuptial bliss with newlyweds who are preparing to plant roots and spend ‘forever’ together.”

In October, Discovery unveiled plans to revive “While You Were Out,” a home makeover series, with separate episodes of the show tailored for TLC and HGTV audiences. The series was billed as the first crossover series among Discovery networks following its $14 billion purchase of the parent company of HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel and other lifestyle cable outlets. “While You Were Out” will blend designer stars from past and present TLC and HGTV shows in a competition format. The series will air at the same time on both networks when it premieres next year. Kathleen Finch, Discovery’s chief lifestyle brand officer, has been making a concerted push to build programs and specials around common threads and themes among the channels.

An early premiere from this season of “Say Yes To The Dress” will be available on TLC GO. Watch this episode before it’s on TV by downloading the app or visiting TLC.com/SYTTD beginning Friday, December 21.

Both programs are produced by Half Yard Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, for TLC and HGTV, respectively.

