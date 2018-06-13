Annecy: Discovery LatAm Boards ‘Earth to Luna!’ and ‘The Charlie Show’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Discovery’s Latin American arm has come on board a new season of “Earth to Luna!,” the International Emmy-nominated preschool show that became the first Brazilian toon to go out on Netflix after the streamer acquired global rights outside Lat-Am it last year. It has also ordered another kids series from the same producer, TV PinGuim, “The Charlie Show.”

TV PinGuim is a leading animation house in Latin America. The Discovery deal sees the channel operator commission and co-produce the fourth season of “Earth to Luna!,” about a science-obsessed little girl. It also becomes a partner on mixed-media preschool series, “The Charlie Show,” about Charlie, a sheep and talkshow host.

Both animated series are in production for delivery in the second half of 2019. “Earth to Luna!” already airs in almost 100 countries. As well as Netflix, it is on Discovery Kids in LatAm, Tiny Pop in the U.K. and NBC Kids in the U.S.

The news comes out of Annecy on the same day the spotlight moves onto Brazil at the animation festival, with several events looking at the country’s film and TV sectors. Various associations and cultural bodies have organized a celebration of 100 years of Brazilian animation. There will also be sessions for international delegates on how best to work with partners in Brazil.

TV PinGuim’s “Earth to Luna!” will feature as part of a showcase of buzzy animated TV projects out of Brazil. The producer’s creative director, Celia Catunda Serra, will be on hand to introduce the show to delegates and talk about Brazil’s animation sector.

“We are thrilled that ‘Luna’ is going to help the young audience discover even more about the world around us, in the fourth series of our popular animated science show,” she told Variety about the pair of Discovery commissions. “We also look forward to introducing children to ‘Charlie,’ our chatty sheep talk show host, who just has to find out more about things in ‘The Charlie Show.’”